Home > India > Who is Zubair Hangargekar? Pune Software Engineer Arrested By Maharashtra ATS For Alleged Links With Pakistan-Based Al-Qaeda

Who is Zubair Hangargekar? Pune Software Engineer Arrested By Maharashtra ATS For Alleged Links With Pakistan-Based Al-Qaeda

A 35-year-old Pune-based software engineer, Zubair Hangargekar, has been arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for his alleged links with Pakistan-based terror outfit Al-Qaeda. Officials said he was under surveillance for nearly a month before his arrest. The case is part of a broader investigation into radicalisation networks operating across India.

Maharashtra ATS arrests Pune techie Zubair Hangargekar for alleged Al-Qaeda links and radicalising youth under UAPA. Photo: X.
Maharashtra ATS arrests Pune techie Zubair Hangargekar for alleged Al-Qaeda links and radicalising youth under UAPA. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 28, 2025 13:14:53 IST

Who is Zubair Hangargekar? Pune Software Engineer Arrested By Maharashtra ATS For Alleged Links With Pakistan-Based Al-Qaeda

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday arrested a 35-year-old software engineer, Zubair Hangargekar, from Pune’s Kondhwa area for his alleged links with Pakistan-based terror outfit Al-Qaeda and involvement in the radicalisation of youth. The accused was taken into custody early Monday after being under surveillance for nearly a month.

He was produced before a special Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) court, which remanded him to police custody till November 4, officials said.

Zubair Hangargekar Part of Broader Network: ATS

According to the ATS, Hangargekar’s arrest is part of an ongoing investigation that began after multiple raids were conducted on October 9 across Pune. During those operations, investigators seized 19 laptops and 40 mobile phones for forensic analysis.
Officials said preliminary findings from those searches suggested the existence of a broader terror network involving radicalised individuals.

Also Read: Indian Student Arrested After Mid-Air Fork Attack On US-Germany Flight

A senior ATS officer stated, “Searches at Hangargekar’s residence led to the recovery of incriminating Al-Qaeda literature and digital material used for radicalisation.” The officer added that investigators are now probing whether Hangargekar had direct contact with Al-Qaeda operatives or members of other extremist organisations, and what he intended to do with the material in his possession.

Who is Zubair Hangargekar?

Hangargekar, who works as a software tester and database developer with a Kalyaninagar-based IT firm, hails from Solapur and lives in Pune with his wife and two children.

The ATS has also detained one of Hangargekar’s friends for questioning. The two had recently returned from Chennai, where they attended a social function.

Hangargekar’s arrest comes amid a wider crackdown on radicalisation networks operating in India. Earlier this month, two individuals, Md Adnan Khan alias Abu Muharib (19) from Delhi and Adnan Khan alias Abu Mohammad (20) from Bhopal, were arrested in a case linked to the Islamic State (IS).

Investigations revealed that the duo had been radicalised online and were reporting to a handler based in Syria, highlighting the persistent online influence of global terror groups such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

Also Read: Delhi Horror: Woman Kills Boyfriend With Help From EX to ‘Teach Him a Lesson’; Poured Ghee & Wine Over Body to Pass it of as Accident

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 1:14 PM IST
Who is Zubair Hangargekar? Pune Software Engineer Arrested By Maharashtra ATS For Alleged Links With Pakistan-Based Al-Qaeda

Who is Zubair Hangargekar? Pune Software Engineer Arrested By Maharashtra ATS For Alleged Links With Pakistan-Based Al-Qaeda

Who is Zubair Hangargekar? Pune Software Engineer Arrested By Maharashtra ATS For Alleged Links With Pakistan-Based Al-Qaeda
Who is Zubair Hangargekar? Pune Software Engineer Arrested By Maharashtra ATS For Alleged Links With Pakistan-Based Al-Qaeda
Who is Zubair Hangargekar? Pune Software Engineer Arrested By Maharashtra ATS For Alleged Links With Pakistan-Based Al-Qaeda
Who is Zubair Hangargekar? Pune Software Engineer Arrested By Maharashtra ATS For Alleged Links With Pakistan-Based Al-Qaeda

QUICK LINKS