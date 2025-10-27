Delhi Horror: Woman Kills Boyfriend With Help From EX to ‘Teach Him a Lesson’; Poured Ghee & Wine Over Body to Pass it of as Accident

Delhi Police, in a horrifying case has found the charred body of a 32-year-old UPSC aspirant. The body was found inside a burnt apartment in Gandhi Vihar. What initially appeared to be a tragic fire accident has now been revealed as a shocking crime of revenge. The victim, identified as Ramkesh Meena, was allegedly killed by his live-in partner, along with two accomplices, who then set his flat on fire to make the murder look accidental.

Delhi Police arrested three individuals in connection with the murder: his 21-year-old live-in partner, Amrita Chauhan, her former boyfriend, Sumit Kashyap (27), and their friend Sandeep Kumar (29), all residents of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The Timarpur Police Station team of the North District carried out the operation and also recovered the belongings of the deceased, along with two mobile phones belonging to the accused.

Ramkesh Meena’s Charred Body Discovered in Delhi Apartment

On October 6, police received information about a fire on the 4th floor of E-60, Gandhi Vihar, Delhi. Local police and fire services rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

Upon inspection by the crime and FSL teams, a deeply burned dead body was found on the spot, which was shifted to the Mortuary of Hindu Rao Hospital. The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Ram Kesh Meena, a resident of the same building. Subsequently, a case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), following which an investigation was also taken up.

CCTV Reveals Suspects Entering Gandhi Vihar Apartment

During the investigation, CCTV footage was collected and analysed, which showed that on the intervening night of October 5-6, two people with muffled faces entered building E-60, Gandhi Vihar, Delhi.

After 39 minutes, one person was seen leaving the building. Further, at about 02:57 AM, one girl, later identified as Amrita Chauhan, daughter of Rajveer Singh, resident of Peetal Nagri, Moradabad, UP, along with a person, was seen coming out of the building. This fire incident occurred just after these persons departed. The family of the deceased also raised suspicions over the incident.

Key Accused Arrested in Delhi Murder Case

After multiple raids in Moradabad, Amrita was apprehended on October 18. During interrogation, she confessed to committing the crime along with co-accused Sumit Kashyap, her ex-boyfriend, and Sandeep Kumar, claiming that the deceased had a hard disc containing obscene videos and images of her.

At her instance, police recovered the hard disc, a trolley bag, and a shirt of the deceased. Sumit Kashyap was arrested on October 21, along with his mobile phone used during the crime, and Sandeep Kumar was apprehended on October 23.

UPSC Aspirants’ Body Doused to Simulate Blaze

On the intervening night of October 5-6, the trio reportedly strangulated and beat Meena before pouring oil, ghee, and wine over his body to simulate a fire incident. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

