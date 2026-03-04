LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Holi 2026 Skin Rescue Guide: Expert Tips To Heal Post-Colour Damage Fast, Pro-Approved Routine To Soothe, Repair & Restore Glow

Holi 2026 Skin Rescue Guide: Expert Tips To Heal Post-Colour Damage Fast, Pro-Approved Routine To Soothe, Repair & Restore Glow

Holi is one of those rare celebrations where joy is quite literally worn on the skin. But for the 48 hours surrounding the festival, that same skin takes a serious beating, and Indian skin specifically is navigating a very particular set of challenges.

Holi Skincare Guide (Photo: freepik)
Holi Skincare Guide (Photo: freepik)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 4, 2026 14:00:53 IST

Holi 2026 Skin Rescue Guide: Expert Tips To Heal Post-Colour Damage Fast, Pro-Approved Routine To Soothe, Repair & Restore Glow

Holi is one of those rare celebrations where joy is quite literally worn on the skin. But for the 48 hours surrounding the festival, that same skin takes a serious beating, and Indian skin specifically is navigating a very particular set of challenges.

Most synthetic Holi colours contain heavy metals, industrial dyes, and alkaline compounds. On the melanin-rich, often combination-to-oily skin types that are common across the Indian subcontinent, this translates to a compromised barrier, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, and dryness that can linger for days. 

The seasonal transition only adds to the challenge, and you have a genuinely complex event for your skin to recover from. We asked Malini Adapureddy, Founder and CEO of Deconstruct Skincare, for a foolproof routine. Here is what she suggests.

When it is time to remove colour, resist the urge to scrub aggressively. The skin is already sensitised, and mechanical exfoliation at this stage causes more harm than good, often triggering micro-inflammation that leads to dark spots in brown skin tones.

Begin with an oil-based cleansing balm. The “like dissolves like” principle means oil-based formulas break down synthetic pigments gently without requiring force. This also dissolves any sunscreen residue, which is important before your second cleanse. Follow with a gentle face wash to clear any remaining residue.

Avoid all actives, including AHAs, retinol, and strong vitamin C, for at least 24 hours. Your barrier has been through enough.

Instead, reach for a niacinamide-rich serum or moisturiser. At 5 to 10%, niacinamide inhibits melanin transfer, reduces inflammation, and accelerates barrier repair, making it arguably the single most useful post-Holi ingredient for Indian skin. 

If you have picked up tanning, an alpha arbutin serum used consistently over two to three weeks will address melanin overproduction more gently than harsher brightening agents.

For lips, which are often forgotten in Holi skin prep, a nourishing balm with hyaluronic acid or a collagen-boosting overnight lip mask used for several nights post-festival can restore softness and reduce colour-related dryness.

Holi is not a skincare emergency if you treat it like a skincare event. Build the barrier before, protect it during, and restore it after, with products anchored in evidence rather than marketing claims. Your skin will bounce back far faster than it otherwise would.

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 2:00 PM IST
Holi 2026 Skin Rescue Guide: Expert Tips To Heal Post-Colour Damage Fast, Pro-Approved Routine To Soothe, Repair & Restore Glow

QUICK LINKS