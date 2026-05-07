Gold Rate Today on 7 May, 2026: Chcek Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold Price Today: Across the Gulf region surged on May 7, 2026, following a sharp rise in international bullion rates. Dubai continued to remain a preferred destination for jewellery buyers and investors due to competitive pricing and high purity standards. In Dubai, 24K gold climbed to AED 566.50 per gram, while 22K gold rose to AED 524.50 per gram. The 18K category was priced at AED 431.00 per gram. Across the UAE, including Abu Dhabi, gold prices largely mirrored Dubai’s rates as markets reacted to global economic cues and stronger safe-haven demand. Jewellers noted that gold prices may continue to fluctuate multiple times during the day depending on international trading activity and currency movements. Making charges remain additional.
In Oman, gold prices also moved higher in line with global trends. The 24K gold rate reached around OMR 59.70 per gram, while 22K gold traded near OMR 55.60 per gram. The 18K category was priced at approximately OMR 45.20 per gram. Buyers in Muscat and other cities are advised to check updated store-wise prices before purchasing, as retailer margins may vary.
Saudi Arabia witnessed a similar increase in gold rates. The 24K gold price climbed to nearly SAR 290 per gram, while 22K gold traded around SAR 268 per gram. Retail prices varied slightly depending on the city, demand, and jeweller premiums. Market analysts attributed the rise to firm international gold prices and continued geopolitical uncertainty.
In Qatar, gold prices also strengthened. The 24K gold rate rose to around QAR 285 per gram, while 22K gold traded near QAR 264 per gram. The Doha gold market continued to closely track international bullion movements, with daily price adjustments driven by global demand and investor sentiment.
Here is the table for some parts of Middle East as follows:
Gold Price Comparison (Middle East – 7 May, 2026)
24 Carat Gold (Per Gram) Today 7 May, 2026
|Country/City
|Today (Local Currency)
|Yesterday
|Change
|Abu Dhabi (UAE)
|AED 566.50–617
|AED 548.50–617
|+18
|Dubai (UAE)
|AED 566.00–566.50
|AED 546.25–548.50
|+18 to +20
|Qatar
|QAR 285
|QAR 280
|+5
|Saudi Arabia
|SAR 290
|SAR 285
|+5
|Oman
|OMR 59.70
|OMR 58.95
|+0.75
22 Carat Gold (Per Gram) Today 7 May, 2026
|Country/City
|Today (Local Currency)
|Yesterday
|Change
|Abu Dhabi (UAE)
|AED 524.50–525.50
|AED 518–521
|+4 to +6
|Dubai (UAE)
|AED 524.50
|AED 502–518
|+6 to +22
|Qatar
|QAR 264
|QAR 245–260
|+4
|Saudi Arabia
|SAR 268
|SAR 250–265
|+3
|Oman
|OMR 55.60
|OMR 54.15
|+1.45
18 Carat Gold (Per Gram) Today 6 May 2026
|Country/City
|Today (Local Currency)
|Yesterday
|Change
|Abu Dhabi (UAE)
|AED 431–432
|AED 425–426
|+6
|Dubai (UAE)
|AED 431.00
|AED 412–423
|+8 to +19
|Qatar
|QAR 216
|QAR 190–205
|+11
|Saudi Arabia
|SAR 219
|SAR 200–215
|+4
|Oman
|OMR 45.20
|OMR 44.30
|+0.90
All in all, gold markets in Dubai, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are still blazing, quite literally. From wedding shoppers searching for the perfect piece of jewellery to investors who treat the yellow metal as their “safe-haven best friend,” the Gulf remains one of the most popular destinations to buy gold.
Prices continue to follow global gold trends, currency fluctuations and broader economic sentiment, with buyers keeping one eye on jewellery counters and the other on international markets. The biggest attraction? Gulf gold rates are generally more competitive than those in many South Asian countries, making the region a favourite hub for gold buyers and investors alike.
Whether it’s for style, social traditions, family occasions or future savings, one thing never changes in the Gulf, gold never goes out of fashion.
Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)
|Date
|Dubai (AED)
|Abu Dhabi (AED)
|Muscat (OMR)
|Doha (QAR)
|Saudi Arabia (SAR)
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Low
|High
|May 06, 2026
|5,665
|5,665
|593
|5,645
|5,775
|May 05, 2026
|5,560
|5,560
|582
|5,540
|5,670
|May 04, 2026
|5,550
|5,550
|581
|5,530
|5,660
|May 03, 2026
|5,560
|5,560
|582
|5,540
|5,670
|May 02, 2026
|5,610
|5,610
|587
|5,590
|5,720
|May 01, 2026
|5,600
|5,600
|586
|5,580
|5,710
|Apr 30, 2026
|5,580
|5,580
|584
|5,560
|5,690
|Apr 29, 2026
|5,570
|5,570
|583
|5,550
|5,680
|Apr 28, 2026
|5,565
|5,565
|582
|5,545
|5,675
|Apr 27, 2026
|5,560
|5,560
|582
|5,540
|5,670
|Apr 26, 2026
|5,555
|5,555
|581
|5,535
|5,665
|Apr 25, 2026
|5,540
|5,540
|580
|5,520
|5,650
|Apr 24, 2026
|5,530
|5,530
|579
|5,510
|5,640
|Apr 23, 2026
|5,520
|5,520
|578
|5,500
|5,630
|Apr 22, 2026
|5,510
|5,510
|577
|5,490
|5,620
Gold Price Last 15 Days (22K, Per 10g)
|Date
|Dubai (AED)
|Abu Dhabi (AED)
|Muscat (OMR)
|Doha (QAR)
|Saudi Arabia (SAR)
|May 05, 2026
|5,350
|5,350
|560
|5,330
|5,450
|May 04, 2026
|5,340
|5,340
|559
|5,320
|5,440
|May 03, 2026
|5,350
|5,350
|560
|5,330
|5,450
|May 02, 2026
|5,400
|5,400
|565
|5,380
|5,500
|May 01, 2026
|5,390
|5,390
|564
|5,370
|5,490
|Apr 30, 2026
|5,370
|5,370
|562
|5,350
|5,470
|Apr 29, 2026
|5,360
|5,360
|561
|5,340
|5,460
|Apr 28, 2026
|5,355
|5,355
|560
|5,335
|5,455
|Apr 27, 2026
|5,350
|5,350
|560
|5,330
|5,450
|Apr 26, 2026
|5,345
|5,345
|559
|5,325
|5,445
|Apr 25, 2026
|5,330
|5,330
|558
|5,310
|5,430
|Apr 24, 2026
|5,320
|5,320
|557
|5,300
|5,420
|Apr 23, 2026
|5,310
|5,310
|556
|5,290
|5,410
|Apr 22, 2026
|5,300
|5,300
|555
|5,280
|5,400
|Apr 21, 2026
|5,290
|5,290
|554
|5,270
|5,390
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.