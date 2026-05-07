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Home > Middle east > Gold Rate Today on 7 May, 2026: Chcek Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold Rate Today on 7 May, 2026: Chcek Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices across the Gulf surged on May 7, 2026, with Dubai, UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar witnessing sharp gains amid rising global bullion prices and strong safe-haven investment demand.

Gold Rates Today
Gold Rates Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 12:27 IST

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Gold Rate Today on 7 May, 2026: Chcek Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold Price Today: Across the Gulf region surged on May 7, 2026, following a sharp rise in international bullion rates. Dubai continued to remain a preferred destination for jewellery buyers and investors due to competitive pricing and high purity standards. In Dubai, 24K gold climbed to AED 566.50 per gram, while 22K gold rose to AED 524.50 per gram. The 18K category was priced at AED 431.00 per gram. Across the UAE, including Abu Dhabi, gold prices largely mirrored Dubai’s rates as markets reacted to global economic cues and stronger safe-haven demand. Jewellers noted that gold prices may continue to fluctuate multiple times during the day depending on international trading activity and currency movements. Making charges remain additional.

In Oman, gold prices also moved higher in line with global trends. The 24K gold rate reached around OMR 59.70 per gram, while 22K gold traded near OMR 55.60 per gram. The 18K category was priced at approximately OMR 45.20 per gram. Buyers in Muscat and other cities are advised to check updated store-wise prices before purchasing, as retailer margins may vary.

Saudi Arabia witnessed a similar increase in gold rates. The 24K gold price climbed to nearly SAR 290 per gram, while 22K gold traded around SAR 268 per gram. Retail prices varied slightly depending on the city, demand, and jeweller premiums. Market analysts attributed the rise to firm international gold prices and continued geopolitical uncertainty.

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In Qatar, gold prices also strengthened. The 24K gold rate rose to around QAR 285 per gram, while 22K gold traded near QAR 264 per gram. The Doha gold market continued to closely track international bullion movements, with daily price adjustments driven by global demand and investor sentiment.

Here is the table for some parts of Middle East as follows:

Gold Price Comparison (Middle East – 7 May, 2026)

24 Carat Gold (Per Gram) Today 7 May, 2026

Country/City Today (Local Currency) Yesterday Change
Abu Dhabi (UAE) AED 566.50–617 AED 548.50–617 +18
Dubai (UAE) AED 566.00–566.50 AED 546.25–548.50 +18 to +20
Qatar QAR 285 QAR 280 +5
Saudi Arabia SAR 290 SAR 285 +5
Oman OMR 59.70 OMR 58.95 +0.75

22 Carat Gold (Per Gram) Today 7 May, 2026

Country/City Today (Local Currency) Yesterday Change
Abu Dhabi (UAE) AED 524.50–525.50 AED 518–521 +4 to +6
Dubai (UAE) AED 524.50 AED 502–518 +6 to +22
Qatar QAR 264 QAR 245–260 +4
Saudi Arabia SAR 268 SAR 250–265 +3
Oman OMR 55.60 OMR 54.15 +1.45

18 Carat Gold (Per Gram) Today 6 May 2026

Country/City Today (Local Currency) Yesterday Change
Abu Dhabi (UAE) AED 431–432 AED 425–426 +6
Dubai (UAE) AED 431.00 AED 412–423 +8 to +19
Qatar QAR 216 QAR 190–205 +11
Saudi Arabia SAR 219 SAR 200–215 +4
Oman OMR 45.20 OMR 44.30 +0.90

All in all, gold markets in Dubai, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are still blazing, quite literally. From wedding shoppers searching for the perfect piece of jewellery to investors who treat the yellow metal as their “safe-haven best friend,” the Gulf remains one of the most popular destinations to buy gold.

Prices continue to follow global gold trends, currency fluctuations and broader economic sentiment, with buyers keeping one eye on jewellery counters and the other on international markets. The biggest attraction? Gulf gold rates are generally more competitive than those in many South Asian countries, making the region a favourite hub for gold buyers and investors alike.

Whether it’s for style, social traditions, family occasions or future savings, one thing never changes in the Gulf, gold never goes out of fashion.

Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)

Date Dubai (AED) Abu Dhabi (AED) Muscat (OMR) Doha (QAR) Saudi Arabia (SAR)
24K 22K 18K Low High
May 06, 2026 5,665 5,665 593 5,645 5,775
May 05, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670
May 04, 2026 5,550 5,550 581 5,530 5,660
May 03, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670
May 02, 2026 5,610 5,610 587 5,590 5,720
May 01, 2026 5,600 5,600 586 5,580 5,710
Apr 30, 2026 5,580 5,580 584 5,560 5,690
Apr 29, 2026 5,570 5,570 583 5,550 5,680
Apr 28, 2026 5,565 5,565 582 5,545 5,675
Apr 27, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670
Apr 26, 2026 5,555 5,555 581 5,535 5,665
Apr 25, 2026 5,540 5,540 580 5,520 5,650
Apr 24, 2026 5,530 5,530 579 5,510 5,640
Apr 23, 2026 5,520 5,520 578 5,500 5,630
Apr 22, 2026 5,510 5,510 577 5,490 5,620

Gold Price Last 15 Days (22K, Per 10g)

Date Dubai (AED) Abu Dhabi (AED) Muscat (OMR) Doha (QAR) Saudi Arabia (SAR)
May 05, 2026 5,350 5,350 560 5,330 5,450
May 04, 2026 5,340 5,340 559 5,320 5,440
May 03, 2026 5,350 5,350 560 5,330 5,450
May 02, 2026 5,400 5,400 565 5,380 5,500
May 01, 2026 5,390 5,390 564 5,370 5,490
Apr 30, 2026 5,370 5,370 562 5,350 5,470
Apr 29, 2026 5,360 5,360 561 5,340 5,460
Apr 28, 2026 5,355 5,355 560 5,335 5,455
Apr 27, 2026 5,350 5,350 560 5,330 5,450
Apr 26, 2026 5,345 5,345 559 5,325 5,445
Apr 25, 2026 5,330 5,330 558 5,310 5,430
Apr 24, 2026 5,320 5,320 557 5,300 5,420
Apr 23, 2026 5,310 5,310 556 5,290 5,410
Apr 22, 2026 5,300 5,300 555 5,280 5,400
Apr 21, 2026 5,290 5,290 554 5,270 5,390
Also Read: Sensex Today | Nifty 50 | Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex Opens Over 100 Points Higher, Nifty Holds Above 24,300
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Gold Rate Today on 7 May, 2026: Chcek Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold Rate Today on 7 May, 2026: Chcek Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

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Gold Rate Today on 7 May, 2026: Chcek Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today on 7 May, 2026: Chcek Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today on 7 May, 2026: Chcek Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today on 7 May, 2026: Chcek Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

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