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Home > Offbeat News > Gangaur Puja 2026: Check Out Correct Date, Prayer Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Rituals, Importance, Significance Of Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati’s Sacred Festival

Gangaur Puja 2026: Check Out Correct Date, Prayer Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Rituals, Importance, Significance Of Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati’s Sacred Festival

Gangaur Ki Kahani: Gangaur, one of the most important festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is being celebrated on March 21, 2026. Observed mainly in Rajasthan and parts of North India, the festival falls on the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra.

Gangaur Puja 2026: Check Out Correct Date, Prayer Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Rituals, Importance, Significance Of Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati's Sacred Festival (Via Facebook)
Gangaur Puja 2026: Check Out Correct Date, Prayer Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Rituals, Importance, Significance Of Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati's Sacred Festival (Via Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: March 21, 2026 10:58:47 IST

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Gangaur Puja 2026: Check Out Correct Date, Prayer Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Rituals, Importance, Significance Of Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati’s Sacred Festival

Gangaur Ki Kahani: Gangaur, one of the most important festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is being celebrated on March 21, 2026. Observed mainly in Rajasthan and parts of North India, the festival falls on the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra.

The festival marks devotion, marital harmony, and prosperity, with women observing fasts and offering prayers for a happy married life or an ideal partner.

Gangaur 2026 Date And Shubh Muhurat

This year, Gangaur Puja is being observed on Saturday, March 21. The Tritiya Tithi begins around early morning and continues till late night, making the day auspicious for puja and rituals.

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Devotees typically perform the puja during morning hours, considered most favourable for seeking blessings of Goddess Gauri.

Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha And Key Rituals

The day begins with devotees taking a ritual bath and preparing idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, often made of clay or decorated traditionally. Women, especially in Rajasthan, observe a strict fast and offer items like flowers, sweets, and sindoor during the puja.

Folk songs, traditional dressing, and community processions are an integral part of the celebration. In many places, beautifully decorated idols are taken out in processions and later immersed in water.

The vrat katha highlights Goddess Parvati’s devotion and penance to attain Lord Shiva as her husband, symbolising love, patience, and commitment.

Significance Of Gangaur Festival

Gangaur is deeply associated with marital bliss, devotion, and prosperity. Married women pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands, while unmarried girls seek a suitable life partner.

The festival, which begins soon after Holi and continues for over two weeks, reflects cultural richness with vibrant celebrations, especially across Rajasthan. Beyond rituals, Gangaur stands as a symbol of faith, tradition, and the enduring bond between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, celebrated with devotion and joy across generations.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

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Gangaur Puja 2026: Check Out Correct Date, Prayer Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Rituals, Importance, Significance Of Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati’s Sacred Festival

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Gangaur Puja 2026: Check Out Correct Date, Prayer Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Rituals, Importance, Significance Of Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati’s Sacred Festival
Gangaur Puja 2026: Check Out Correct Date, Prayer Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Rituals, Importance, Significance Of Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati’s Sacred Festival
Gangaur Puja 2026: Check Out Correct Date, Prayer Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Rituals, Importance, Significance Of Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati’s Sacred Festival
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