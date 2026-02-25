LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Who Was Komali? 21- Year- Old Telugu YouTuber Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad Over Marriage Dispute With YouTuber Boyfriend Nikhil Reddy

Who Was Komali? 21- Year- Old Telugu YouTuber Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad Over Marriage Dispute With YouTuber Boyfriend Nikhil Reddy

A 21-year-old Telugu YouTuber named Komali tragically died by suicide on Monday, February 23, in Hyderabad's Raidurgam police station limits, reportedly due to ongoing distress from a breakup with her youtube boyfriend Nikhil Reddy.

A 21-year-old Telugu YouTuber named Komali tragically died by suicide. (Photo credit: X)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: February 25, 2026 18:25:46 IST

A 21-year-old Telugu YouTuber named Komali tragically died by suicide on Monday, February 23, in Hyderabad’s Raidurgam police station limits, reportedly due to ongoing distress from a breakup with her former partner.

Hailing from Visakhapatnam, Komali had been in a three-year relationship with Nikhil Reddy, another YouTuber and software engineer. The couple’s separation had deeply affected her, leading to a prior suicide attempt around the time of the breakup, which her family managed to prevent through intervention and counselling.

Recent arguments resurfaced when Komali contacted Reddy to discuss marriage, escalating into another dispute. Overwhelmed, she allegedly hanged herself with a saree at her residence in Chitrapuri Colony, Manikonda—where she lived with relatives—while alone at home. Police is probing the case.

Her mother filed a complaint at Raidurgam Police Station on Tuesday, February 24, prompting authorities to register a case. The body was moved to Osmania Hospital for postmortem examination, and investigations are continuing.

Komali was pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree at Malla Reddy University and created YouTube content in her spare time as a part-time creator.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 5:36 PM IST
