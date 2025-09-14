‘I Just Punched Him’: This Is How Florida Woman Fights 5-Foot Alligator To Rescue Puppy

A Florida woman displayed remarkable courage when she fought off a five-foot alligator with her bare hands to rescue her puppy from the reptile’s deadly grip. Danie Wright, a longtime Floridian, was walking her four-month-old pup, Dax, behind her home in Land O’ Lakes, about 20 miles north of Tampa, when the terrifying encounter occurred last week. “I heard a squeal, and I got pulled,” Wright told local CBS affiliate WTSP. “The alligator had him by his collar and dragged him, and I wasn’t gonna let go.” The gator had lunged out of a mossy creek and clamped down on Dax’s collar, dragging the puppy towards the water.

Without hesitation, Wright sprang into action and began striking the reptile repeatedly. “I just punched him, punched and punched. I punched him in the eye enough that he kind of let go, unclamped a little, and I pulled him off,” she recalled. Thanks to her quick thinking, Dax escaped unharmed. Wright sustained minor bite wounds but is recovering. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers later trapped and removed the alligator from the property.

Warning other pet owners, Wright said: “Just be careful with your dogs, you know these alligators are no joke. I mean, 15 feet, he came out to get him, and I didn’t see him.” Alligator Attacks in Florida on the Rise According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the state averages about eight unprovoked alligator attacks on humans annually.

In 2025 alone, one fatality has already been recorded. Attacks on pets are far more frequent. In July, 27-year-old optometrist Amber Perren was mauled by an 8-foot alligator while wading in the St. Lucie River. Though she survived, she required multiple surgeries, according to WPTV. Florida wildlife experts urge residents to remain vigilant near lakes, ponds, and creeks, as warmer months increase alligator activity.

