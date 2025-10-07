LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Is It Safe for Expectant Mothers to Fast During Karwa Chauth?

Is It Safe for Expectant Mothers to Fast During Karwa Chauth?

Many pregnant women wonder if it’s safe to observe the Karwa Chauth fast, which traditionally involves going without food and water from sunrise to moonrise. While the festival holds deep emotional and cultural value, medical experts advise against strict fasting during pregnancy due to risks like dehydration, dizziness, low blood sugar, and fatigue. Expectant mothers who wish to participate should consult their doctor and consider a modified fast that includes light meals and fluids. Balancing tradition with health ensures safety for both mother and baby.

Is It Safe for Expectant Mothers to Fast During Karwa Chauth?

Published By: Shubhi
Published: October 7, 2025 16:59:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is It Safe for Expectant Mothers to Fast During Karwa Chauth?

Many would-be mothers question whether the traditional fast of Karwa Chauth is for them. During the Karwa Chauth fast, married ladies from sunrise to moonrise take food and water for the long life of their husbands. Fasting has a spiritual meaning, but a pregnant mother requires special care regarding fasting because she may pose a health risk to her child.

 

Health Risks of Fasting During Pregnancy

The traditional Karwa Chauth fast goes for around twelve to fourteen hours without food or drink. Medical authorities strongly discourage pregnant women from adopting such harsh fasting because it can lead to dehydration, low sugar levels, dizziness, or feelings of weakness, and in some rare instances, even urinary tract infections. Lack of meals can exacerbate any common pregnancy symptoms, such as acidity, nausea, and weakness, and ultimately lead to extreme cases of complications.

Importance of Nutrition and Hydration

Pregnant women require consistent hydration with nutrients for the support of the baby and the mother herself. Long gaps without water or food will interrupt metabolism and blood circulation, heightening the risk of gestational diabetes or low amniotic fluid levels. Being fully fed ensures levels of energy are maintained so that the body is not unduly exerted.

Modified Fasting: The Safer Option

Doctors recommending modified fasting say one should eat light, nutritious foods and drink lots of fluids at intervals while holding onto the spiritual essence of the festival. In the later trimesters or if there is some health concern, consultation with a gynecologist becomes compulsory.

 

Karva Chauth is all about love and undying devotion, but health should always come first. Expectant moms can still meaningfully celebrate the occasion, respecting the rites in such a way that assures the well-being of her and the unborn.

 

Disclaimer- This is for informational purposes only. However, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional for personalised suggestions. 

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 4:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: fasting during pregnancyfetal healthis fasting safe in pregnancymaternal healthmodified fastingpregnancy fastingpregnant women Karwa Chauth

RELATED News

When a guy scratches your palm while holding hands, what’s he trying to tell you?
Watch: Cobra Spotted Inside Noida Apartment Elevator, Residents Panic
72 Hours Of Work, No Time For Home? Viral Video Sparks Focus On Men’s Mental Health
‘Pollution, Work Load, Huge Debt’: Indian Man’s Viral Video Shows Life Abroad vs India In Hilarious Comparison
‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi’s 24-Year Legacy: The Vision Bharat AI Filmmaking Challenge Is Open, Are You Ready?
State Department Daybook
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 08, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus To Likely To Have Some Disagreements With Their Boss
Is It Safe for Expectant Mothers to Fast During Karwa Chauth?
Global crypto ETFs attract record $5.95 billion as bitcoin scales new highs
Who Is Bigg Boss 19 Wildcard Contestant Malti Chahar? Why Is Tanya Mittal Unhappy With Deepak Chahar’s Sister In BB19?
Mood Food: How Your Emotions Affect What You Eat (and Why It Matters)
Donald Trump Responds To Reports Claiming He Told Benjamin Netanyahu To Be ‘F*cking Negative’, Here Is What He Said
New Research Links Microplastic Exposure to Increased Risk of Colon Cancer, Say Scientists
Global Business & Education Summit 2025 at UK Parliament Unites World Leaders for Purposeful Progress
Is It Safe for Expectant Mothers to Fast During Karwa Chauth?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is It Safe for Expectant Mothers to Fast During Karwa Chauth?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is It Safe for Expectant Mothers to Fast During Karwa Chauth?
Is It Safe for Expectant Mothers to Fast During Karwa Chauth?
Is It Safe for Expectant Mothers to Fast During Karwa Chauth?
Is It Safe for Expectant Mothers to Fast During Karwa Chauth?

QUICK LINKS