Is It Safe for Expectant Mothers to Fast During Karwa Chauth?

Many would-be mothers question whether the traditional fast of Karwa Chauth is for them. During the Karwa Chauth fast, married ladies from sunrise to moonrise take food and water for the long life of their husbands. Fasting has a spiritual meaning, but a pregnant mother requires special care regarding fasting because she may pose a health risk to her child.

Health Risks of Fasting During Pregnancy

The traditional Karwa Chauth fast goes for around twelve to fourteen hours without food or drink. Medical authorities strongly discourage pregnant women from adopting such harsh fasting because it can lead to dehydration, low sugar levels, dizziness, or feelings of weakness, and in some rare instances, even urinary tract infections. Lack of meals can exacerbate any common pregnancy symptoms, such as acidity, nausea, and weakness, and ultimately lead to extreme cases of complications.

Importance of Nutrition and Hydration

Pregnant women require consistent hydration with nutrients for the support of the baby and the mother herself. Long gaps without water or food will interrupt metabolism and blood circulation, heightening the risk of gestational diabetes or low amniotic fluid levels. Being fully fed ensures levels of energy are maintained so that the body is not unduly exerted.

Modified Fasting: The Safer Option

Doctors recommending modified fasting say one should eat light, nutritious foods and drink lots of fluids at intervals while holding onto the spiritual essence of the festival. In the later trimesters or if there is some health concern, consultation with a gynecologist becomes compulsory.

Karva Chauth is all about love and undying devotion, but health should always come first. Expectant moms can still meaningfully celebrate the occasion, respecting the rites in such a way that assures the well-being of her and the unborn.

Disclaimer- This is for informational purposes only. However, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional for personalised suggestions.