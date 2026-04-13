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Home > Offbeat News > Passengers Perform Puja, Sing Aarti And Bhajans Inside Moving Train; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

Passengers Perform Puja, Sing Aarti And Bhajans Inside Moving Train; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

A video showing passengers performing a religious ritual inside a moving train has gone viral, drawing mixed reactions online. While some praised the display of faith, others questioned safety and adherence to railway rules.

Passengers Perform Puja, Sing Aarti And Bhajans Inside Moving Train; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral On Social Media (Via X)
Passengers Perform Puja, Sing Aarti And Bhajans Inside Moving Train; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral On Social Media (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 13, 2026 03:38:46 IST

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Passengers Perform Puja, Sing Aarti And Bhajans Inside Moving Train; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

A video showing passengers performing a religious ritual inside a moving train has gone viral, drawing mixed reactions online. While some praised the display of faith, others questioned safety and adherence to railway rules.

The clip, reportedly from an Indian Railways sleeper coach, shows a group of passengers placing a photo of a deity on a berth, decorating it with flowers and turning the space into a small makeshift shrine.

Passengers Turn Coach Into Prayer Space

In the video, passengers can be seen gathering around the seat, singing bhajans and performing aarti as the train continues its journey. The atmosphere appears festive, with several people participating in the ritual.

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The act of converting a seat into a prayer space has caught widespread attention, with the video being shared across platforms at a rapid pace.

Social Media Divided

The viral clip has triggered a debate online. While many users appreciated the devotion and sense of community among passengers, others raised concerns over safety inside a moving train.

Some also questioned whether such activities violate railway norms, especially in shared public spaces where other passengers may be affected.

Questions Over Rules And Safety

The incident has brought focus on what is permissible inside trains and the need to balance personal beliefs with public safety. There has been no official response so far, but the video continues to gain traction online.

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Passengers Perform Puja, Sing Aarti And Bhajans Inside Moving Train; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

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Passengers Perform Puja, Sing Aarti And Bhajans Inside Moving Train; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

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Passengers Perform Puja, Sing Aarti And Bhajans Inside Moving Train; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH
Passengers Perform Puja, Sing Aarti And Bhajans Inside Moving Train; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH
Passengers Perform Puja, Sing Aarti And Bhajans Inside Moving Train; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH
Passengers Perform Puja, Sing Aarti And Bhajans Inside Moving Train; Netizens React As Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

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