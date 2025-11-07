LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > ‘Should I Cry Or Move On?’: Boy Seeks Internet’s Help After Catching His Girlfriend Kissing His Best Friend, People Urge Him To ‘Become An IAS Officer And Prove His Worth’

‘Should I Cry Or Move On?’: Boy Seeks Internet’s Help After Catching His Girlfriend Kissing His Best Friend, People Urge Him To ‘Become An IAS Officer And Prove His Worth’

A man’s heartbreak over his girlfriend’s betrayal went viral when netizens urged him to “become an IAS officer” as revenge. What began as personal pain turned into motivation, highlighting how India equates success and self-worth with elite achievement.

rom Heartbreak to High Aspirations: The IAS Revenge Trend Goes Viral (PC: FREEPIK REPRESENTATIVE)
rom Heartbreak to High Aspirations: The IAS Revenge Trend Goes Viral (PC: FREEPIK REPRESENTATIVE)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 7, 2025 14:21:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Should I Cry Or Move On?’: Boy Seeks Internet’s Help After Catching His Girlfriend Kissing His Best Friend, People Urge Him To ‘Become An IAS Officer And Prove His Worth’

The online world frequently makes personal suffering a shared experience, and the recently viral story is no different. The young man’s despair caused by seeing his girlfriend kiss his best friend ignited a terrific flow of comments that surpassed the usual relationship advice.

The raw feeling of the deceived lover, published on a well-known online forum, hit the users so hard that they turned a private pain into a public one. But what really made this story unique was the peculiar kind of the collective advice he got, which was nothing less than a loud call to try for the very top and extremely difficult Indian Administrative Service (IAS) examination. 

This unpredicted direction soon became a viral saying suggesting a way of hard winning over others and self-worth proving through academic and professional achievement that was very much like ‘revenge’. The whole thing that started as whining about not being faithful to each other quickly changed into an inspiration, though not a very common one, for success among the people.

Betrayal’s Catalyst: Forging Self-Worth

The internet’s strange advice to “become an IAS and show your worth” is mainly due to the importance of civil services in India that is deeply rooted in skin-tion. The IAS is more than an occupation; it is every bit of the social structure in society possessing the power, prestige, and influence.

Caught my girlfriend kissing my best friend. Bro, mera dimaag literally freeze ho gaya.
byu/Serious_Lie_77 inIndianTeenagers



The situation here is one of emotional ruin, where the first reaction could be either despair or petty revenge. On the contrary, the online community recommended a very demanding personal goal as a way of handling the negative feeling stemming from the betrayal and turning it into something profoundly positive.

This story tells the reverse of heartbreak not as a defeat but as the trigger for an extraordinary life change, thus making his ex-girlfriend’s acts the source of the enormous accomplishment that would raise his social status far above that of his old relationship’s sphere.

Redefining Success: IAS as the Ultimate ‘Flex’

The suggestion is very interesting concerning today’s public opinion, where the career in the end is regarded as the only way to get personal validation. The achievement of the IAS is considered the decisive victory, a “flex” that makes past emotive hurts not matter anymore. Stateful facts about this high-stakes exam are of great importance in understanding the heavy burden that the advice entails: the selection rate is extremely low, sometimes even below 0.2%, and it requires years of very hard, very concentrated studying.

By establishing this goal, the internet is practically advising the young man to take the top professional life. If he manages to do it, his self-esteem will be doubly confirmed through his professional and altruistic merits, and he will not be able to prove his worth only to his ex-partner, but to the whole nation. This way provides a dignified ending and a strong future, which are much brighter than the temporary pleasure of any standard emotional revenge.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows Inmates Dancing And Partying Inside Ranchi Jail, Creating Massive Uproar As Two Officials Are Suspended Immediately

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 2:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: heartbreakIAS exam

RELATED News

Bengaluru Techies Turn Daredevils As Viral Panathur Dirt Bike Video Shows Thrilling Trench Ride Sparking Shock And Buzz Online

Maharashtra Man Dies By Suicide After Relentless Trolling, Despite Apologising For Viral Video Showing Him And His Friend Urinating Openly

Viral Video Shows Man Urinating Near Red Fort Metro Station, Faces Public Backlash, Watch

What Is The Combined Net Worth Of Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna? Know All About Duo’s Lavish Lifestyle Including A Private Jet

‘No Starbucks, Only Tim Hortons?’: Viral Gwalior Wedding Stall Sparks Buzz, Bigg Boss 19 Fans Say ‘Call Tanya Mittal!’

LATEST NEWS

China Launches Most Advanced Aircraft Carrier ‘Fujian’, Overtakes India, UK And Italy In Naval Power Race | What To Know

Stray Dog Case: SC Orders Fencing Of All Govt Premises, Warns States Of Stern Action For Laxity

Against All Odds: Two Women Tie The Knot In Bengal’s Sundarbans

What Role Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Playing In SS Rajamouli’s ‘Globe Trotter?’ New Poster Drops A BIG Hint, Internet Is Amused

PoK On The Brink, Gen Z Students Launch Nepal-Style Revolt Against Pakistan Government, Streets Erupt In Rage

Baba Bageshwar Begins 10-Day Sanatan Hindu Unity Padyatra from Delhi to Vrindavan Promoting Peace and Harmony

Blast At Indonesia mosque: Jakarta Mosque Explosion Injures 54, Authorities Probe Possible Terror Links

‘Should I Cry Or Move On?’: Boy Seeks Internet’s Help After Catching His Girlfriend Kissing His Best Friend, People Urge Him To ‘Become An IAS Officer And Prove His Worth’

Life Certificate 2025: How to Submit Jeevan Pramaan Online, Offline & UMANG App

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Mohammed Shami, Asks Hasin Jahan “If Rs 4 Lakh A Month Isn’t Enough?”

‘Should I Cry Or Move On?’: Boy Seeks Internet’s Help After Catching His Girlfriend Kissing His Best Friend, People Urge Him To ‘Become An IAS Officer And Prove His Worth’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Should I Cry Or Move On?’: Boy Seeks Internet’s Help After Catching His Girlfriend Kissing His Best Friend, People Urge Him To ‘Become An IAS Officer And Prove His Worth’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Should I Cry Or Move On?’: Boy Seeks Internet’s Help After Catching His Girlfriend Kissing His Best Friend, People Urge Him To ‘Become An IAS Officer And Prove His Worth’
‘Should I Cry Or Move On?’: Boy Seeks Internet’s Help After Catching His Girlfriend Kissing His Best Friend, People Urge Him To ‘Become An IAS Officer And Prove His Worth’
‘Should I Cry Or Move On?’: Boy Seeks Internet’s Help After Catching His Girlfriend Kissing His Best Friend, People Urge Him To ‘Become An IAS Officer And Prove His Worth’
‘Should I Cry Or Move On?’: Boy Seeks Internet’s Help After Catching His Girlfriend Kissing His Best Friend, People Urge Him To ‘Become An IAS Officer And Prove His Worth’

QUICK LINKS