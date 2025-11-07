LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air traffic control latest india news air travel asia cup 2025 bangladesh gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air traffic control latest india news air travel asia cup 2025 bangladesh gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air traffic control latest india news air travel asia cup 2025 bangladesh gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air traffic control latest india news air travel asia cup 2025 bangladesh gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air traffic control latest india news air travel asia cup 2025 bangladesh gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air traffic control latest india news air travel asia cup 2025 bangladesh gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air traffic control latest india news air travel asia cup 2025 bangladesh gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air traffic control latest india news air travel asia cup 2025 bangladesh gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Why Are Big Brands Like Myntra And Reliance Apologising Online? New Viral Trend Explained As The Internet Gets Busy With ‘So Sorry’ Strategy

Why Are Big Brands Like Myntra And Reliance Apologising Online? New Viral Trend Explained As The Internet Gets Busy With ‘So Sorry’ Strategy

Myntra, T-Series, and Reliance have joined a viral trend of ironic “public apologies,” humorously saying sorry for being too good. This faux-mea-culpa strategy humanizes brands, boosts engagement, and turns strengths into shareable marketing moments.

Why Big Brands Are ‘Apologizing’: The Viral Faux Apology Marketing Trend (Pc: X/Instagram)
Why Big Brands Are ‘Apologizing’: The Viral Faux Apology Marketing Trend (Pc: X/Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 7, 2025 18:17:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Are Big Brands Like Myntra And Reliance Apologising Online? New Viral Trend Explained As The Internet Gets Busy With ‘So Sorry’ Strategy

Major Indian companies, such as Myntra, T-Series, and Reliance Digital, have recently made a “public apology” wave through their social media channels, but the reason for this trend is not a corporate scandal. These companies do not apologize, for instance, for a product defect, and data breach or poor service. On the contrary, they are running a very successful, ironic apology advertisement campaign, claiming that their products or services are just too effective or pleasant.

This self-denouncing but self-praising marketing technique replaces the traditional crisis communication with an informal-sounding apology that becomes a moment of customer engagement and subtle boasting.

The letters look official with corporate jargon and lists of their ‘offences’ in bullet points, thus making a very shareable and comical content that appeals to the internet generation. This trend that has its roots outside India has nevertheless been fully adopted by the local powerhouses to give their brand a human face and be noticed in the already crowded digital space.

Viral Marketing Tactic: The Faux Mea Culpa

The foundation of the campaign is built on a false apology. Companies make public announcements where they talk about their ‘unintentional customer delight.’ Take for example an electronic behemoth that might claim sorry for its irresistible deals which make people buy without planning, or Myntra, a fashion retailer, might show ‘remorse’ that their dresses make ‘casual plans feel like red carpets.’



The whole thing is pretty much set up for going viral. It employs the serious corporate communication tone the very rare corporate  event of damage control to draw the users’ attention as they scroll down the page, just to deliver a joke that acknowledges the brand’s quality.

The core of the matter is this turned around the other way expectation. This innovative technique not only takes advantage of the situation but also creates organic shares, encourages discussions, and makes huge reach possible without the traditional aggressive advertising costs. That is a smart way of allowing the brand to communicate its customer satisfaction through a light-hearted problem.



Brand Humanization: Flipping Strengths into ‘Flaws’

This pattern is a bold step towards humanizing the brands. The companies are using a self-aware, slightly over-the-top style which makes them not only look like impersonal organizations but also like characters we can easily associate with and who have a quirky sense of humour.



To illustrate, T-Series might ‘apologize’ for producing songs that are so catchy that they are distracting to work. This method is a very fine line to walk; on the one hand, a lot of the online public finds it very funny and sees it as a good way to endorse a brand, while on the other hand, some conservative marketers criticize the practice saying it lacks the authenticity and seriousness of a public apology which should be reserved for true accountability. However, in the contemporary digital environment where attention is the most valuable asset, this “sorry-not-sorry” marketing strategy is clearly winning.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows Inmates Dancing And Partying Inside Ranchi Jail, Creating Massive Uproar As Two Officials Are Suspended Immediately

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 6:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: apology campaignMyntraRelianceTseries

RELATED News

Shocking Act Caught On CCTV: Man Brutally Thrashes A Woman After She Tries To Rob His Jewellery Store By Spraying Red Chilli Powder Into His Eyes

‘Should I Cry Or Move On?’: Boy Seeks Internet’s Help After Catching His Girlfriend Kissing His Best Friend, People Urge Him To ‘Become An IAS Officer And Prove His Worth’

Viral Video Shows Inmates Dancing And Partying Inside Ranchi Jail, Creating Massive Uproar As Two Officials Are Suspended Immediately

Bengaluru Techies Turn Daredevils As Viral Panathur Dirt Bike Video Shows Thrilling Trench Ride Sparking Shock And Buzz Online

Maharashtra Man Dies By Suicide After Relentless Trolling, Despite Apologising For Viral Video Showing Him And His Friend Urinating Openly

LATEST NEWS

Why Are Big Brands Like Myntra And Reliance Apologising Online? New Viral Trend Explained As The Internet Gets Busy With ‘So Sorry’ Strategy

Air Travel Chaos Across Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow & Jaipur, Massive System Crash Cripples Indian Airports, 400+ Flights Delayed | What We Know So Far

‘People of Jungle Raj Can Never Build Anything’: PM Modi Slams Mahagathbandhan

India Hits Back At Trump, Reminds Pakistan’s ‘Clandestine’ Past After POTUS’ Remarks: ‘Illegal Nuclear Activities Are In Keeping With Pakistan’s History’

Rakesh Masala Welcomes Hrithik Roshan as Brand Ambassador

Air Travel Disrupted: After Delhi, Flight Operations At Mumbai Airport Affected Due To Air Traffic Control Glitch, Passengers Face Chaos

Flights Delayed At Airport: Airlines Notify; What Do I Do Now? Will I Get Refund? Is It A Cyber Attack?

Lead at the Next Curve: IIM Nagpur–TimesPro Invite Senior Professionals to 9th batch of SMP

Mounjaro Over Ozempic, Diabetes & Weight Loss Drug Becomes India’s No.1 Selling Medicine | What To Know

Numerology Horoscope Today, (08 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On Show Interest In Learning New Technologies

Why Are Big Brands Like Myntra And Reliance Apologising Online? New Viral Trend Explained As The Internet Gets Busy With ‘So Sorry’ Strategy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Are Big Brands Like Myntra And Reliance Apologising Online? New Viral Trend Explained As The Internet Gets Busy With ‘So Sorry’ Strategy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Are Big Brands Like Myntra And Reliance Apologising Online? New Viral Trend Explained As The Internet Gets Busy With ‘So Sorry’ Strategy
Why Are Big Brands Like Myntra And Reliance Apologising Online? New Viral Trend Explained As The Internet Gets Busy With ‘So Sorry’ Strategy
Why Are Big Brands Like Myntra And Reliance Apologising Online? New Viral Trend Explained As The Internet Gets Busy With ‘So Sorry’ Strategy
Why Are Big Brands Like Myntra And Reliance Apologising Online? New Viral Trend Explained As The Internet Gets Busy With ‘So Sorry’ Strategy

QUICK LINKS