1xPartners review: how 1xBet affiliate program conquers the Indian market

1xPartners is an affiliate marketing leader and unites over 100,000 entrepreneurs worldwide, while the brand’s team actively participates in the most prestigious industry exhibitions.

Win-Win partnership

In 2024, the affiliate program of the global betting company 1xBet demonstrated impressive growth: the number of participants increased by 70%. This success can be attributed to favorable collaboration terms, allowing partners to earn thousands of dollars monthly. Income depends on traffic sources and the chosen marketing strategy, while a high conversion rate enhances the potential for profitable monetization. Many partners from India have already taken their business to a new level, receiving a commission of up to 50% for attracting new clients.

What does 1xPartners offer?

By joining 1xPartners, you can access exclusive opportunities to grow and scale your business:

Direct collaboration with a global brand. The reputation of the betting company 1xBet guarantees a high level of trust and stability.

The strong position of 1xBet in the region. The company is the market leader with a loyal audience, which simplifies attracting new clients.

High conversion rate. 1xPartners provides effective marketing tools and regularly holds exciting promos for players. It ensures a high percentage of registrations converting into deposits.

Personal manager and 24/7 support. The affiliate program team is always there to promptly resolve issues and help develop your business.

Regular payouts and convenient payment methods. Commission withdrawals occur automatically every week. Affiliates can choose from over 250 reliable and convenient payment options.

As traffic grows, the collaboration terms may be improved.

Business in a smartphone

The 1xPartners mobile app opens up new possibilities for partners, allowing them to manage their business anytime and anywhere. All necessary information, including income, statistics, and referral activity, is available in real time. The app operates smoothly, and its user-friendly interface simplifies the management of all tools. It allows you to quickly adapt your strategy and increase profits without being tied to the workplace.

More opportunities to increase partner earnings

1xPartners regularly run promos to boost your income. A recent example is the India Profit Race competition, where hundreds of partners competed to attract the largest number of new players (FTD) from India before the IPL season. Three winners received a Revenue Share commission of 50% to 60%, depending on their place for the entire tournament period. On March 17, 1xPartners launched the India Affiliate Raffle – a new large-scale promo with a $15,000 prize pool, including 11 cash rewards. The promo mechanics are simple: everyone who attracts 20+ new players (FTD) each week gets one chance to win a weekly cash prize of $1,000. The more active the partner is, the more chances they have to win. At the end of 10 weeks, the main reward of $5,000 will be raffled off, which will go to the participant with the largest number of accumulated chances during the IPL season. Such offers make collaboration with 1xPartners more profitable and attractive for everyone. Beginners get the opportunity to quickly reach a stable income and experienced entrepreneurs – to scale their business. Thanks to these initiatives, 1xPartners remains the affiliate marketing leader.

Recognition by the professional community

The 1xPartners affiliate program consistently confirms its high status in the international arena. In 2024, its advantages and effectiveness were noted by leading industry experts. The brand received the prestigious Best Affiliate Program 2024 title at the SiGMA Asia Awards and Affiliate Company of the Year 2024 at the International Gaming Awards.

About 1xBet

1xBet is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand’s customers can bet on thousands of sporting events, with the company’s website and app available in 70 languages. The official partner list of 1xBet includes FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, La Liga, Serie A, Durban’s Super Giants, and other renowned sports brands and organizations. The company’s ambassadors in India are famous cricketers Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Heinrich Klaasen, and actress Urvashi Rautela. The company has repeatedly been a nominee and recipient of prestigious professional honours such as IGA, SBC, G2E Asia, and EGR Nordics Awards.”