Adani Group Unveils the Third Film in the Hum Karke Dikhate Hain Series: “Story of Suraj”

The Adani Group, India’s largest and fastest-growing integrated infrastructure conglomerate, continues to illuminate lives across the country—bringing solar energy to every corner of India. Reinforcing its commitment to sustainable infrastructure, the Group proudly launches Story of Suraj , the third film in its acclaimed #HumKarkeDikhateHain series.

With a presence across energy, logistics, transport, and community development, the Adani Group continues to forge new pathways by investing in clean energy and fostering a more resilient and inclusive future. Its initiatives are not just about scale—they are about impact, touching lives and uplifting communities.

Set in a town now aglow with uninterrupted solar power, Story of Suraj brings to life how Adani’s clean energy solutions are fueling dreams and transforming lives. The film follows Rakesh, who returns to his hometown after years and witnesses the profound changes solar energy has enabled—from thriving crops and connected classrooms to empowered hospitals and revitalized livelihoods.