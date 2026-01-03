India Issues Travel Advisory After US Strikes Venezuela, Urges For Extreme Caution, Avoid Non-Essential Travel

US President Donald Trump on Saturday ordered military strikes on sites inside Venezuela, including key military facilities, according to reports. Following the strikes, Venezuela’s government called on its supporters to take to the streets, framing the attack as an act of foreign aggression. “People to the streets!” the government said in a statement. “The Bolivarian Government calls on all social and political forces in the country to activate mobilization plans and repudiate this imperialist attack.”

The statement added that President Nicolás Maduro had “ordered all national defense plans to be implemented” and declared a “state of external disturbance.”

India Issues Travel Advisory After US Strike Venezuela

In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela.

All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Caracas through their email id: cons.caracas@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +58-412-9584288 (also for WhatsApp calls)

Donald Trump Claims Maduro and Wife Captured During Venezuela Strikes

Hours after the strikes, President Trump said the United States had carried out what he described as a “large scale strike against Venezuela” and claimed that President Nicolás Maduro and his wife had been captured. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. “This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”