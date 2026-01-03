LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei BCB Delta Force rohit sharma Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed ayatollah ali khamenei BCB Delta Force rohit sharma Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed ayatollah ali khamenei BCB Delta Force rohit sharma Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed ayatollah ali khamenei BCB Delta Force rohit sharma Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei BCB Delta Force rohit sharma Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed ayatollah ali khamenei BCB Delta Force rohit sharma Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed ayatollah ali khamenei BCB Delta Force rohit sharma Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed ayatollah ali khamenei BCB Delta Force rohit sharma Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > India Issues Travel Advisory After US Strikes Venezuela, Urges For Extreme Caution, Avoid Non-Essential Travel

India Issues Travel Advisory After US Strikes Venezuela, Urges For Extreme Caution, Avoid Non-Essential Travel

All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas through their email id. India issues travel advisory after US President Donald Trump on Saturday ordered military strikes on sites inside Venezuela, including key military facilities, according to reports.

India Issues Travel Advisory After US Strike Venezuela
India Issues Travel Advisory After US Strike Venezuela

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: January 3, 2026 22:52:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Issues Travel Advisory After US Strikes Venezuela, Urges For Extreme Caution, Avoid Non-Essential Travel

US President Donald Trump on Saturday ordered military strikes on sites inside Venezuela, including key military facilities, according to reports. Following the strikes, Venezuela’s government called on its supporters to take to the streets, framing the attack as an act of foreign aggression. “People to the streets!” the government said in a statement. “The Bolivarian Government calls on all social and political forces in the country to activate mobilization plans and repudiate this imperialist attack.” 

You Might Be Interested In

The statement added that President Nicolás Maduro had “ordered all national defense plans to be implemented” and declared a “state of external disturbance.”  

India Issues Travel Advisory After US Strike Venezuela

In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela.

You Might Be Interested In

All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Caracas through their email id: cons.caracas@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +58-412-9584288 (also for WhatsApp calls)

Donald Trump Claims Maduro and Wife Captured During Venezuela Strikes

Hours after the strikes, President Trump said the United States had carried out what he described as a “large scale strike against Venezuela” and claimed that President Nicolás Maduro and his wife had been captured. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. “This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 10:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: indian advisoryindian ambassy Venezuelatrumpvenezuelavenezuela news

RELATED News

Country Club Welcomes New Year 2026 with Grand Pan-India Celebrations

Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, Ministers Kanubhai Desai & Jitubhai Vaghani, and Ashutosh Gowariker, Grace Namotsav at Sanskardham

Shelaji Receives Iconic Luxury Project Award for ‘The Legacy’

Adani Enterprises Launches Its 3rd Public Issue Of NCDs Of ₹1,000 crore, Offering Up To 8.90% Per Annum

Celebrate With Style: A Curated Seasonal Style Edit 2026 For Festive Elegance and Timeless Gifting

LATEST NEWS

Blindfolded, Handcuffed: Trump Posts First Image Of Maduro Aboard US Warship

‘It’s Time For Freedom’: Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Welcomes Maduro’s Capture, Says US Fulfilled Its Promise, Pushes For Democratic Transition

Uttarakhand BJP Minister’s Husband Says ‘Girls From Bihar Available For Rs 25,000’, NDA And Opposition Unite In Criticism

‘Drug Trafficking Must Stop, Stolen Oil Must Be Returned’: US Vice President JD Vance Backs Maduro’s Capture After US Strikes

‘Those Days Are Over’: Bhagwant Mann Says 61,000 Punjab Government Posts Given On Pure Merit

Mustafizur Rahman Speaks Out After KKR Drops Him Amid Backlash Over Hindu Killings in Bangladesh; Says, ‘What Else Can You Do…’

Brahmaputra Mega Dam: Why Is Construction In The Fragile India-China Border Region Raising Alarm And What Do Environmentalists Warn About?

Mohammed Shami’s Coach Reacts After Pacer Is Snubbed From Squad for New Zealand Series, Says ‘They Don’t Want Him In…’

Delcy Rodríguez Likely To Be Venezuela’s Next President? Meet The Current Vice President Nicolas Maduro Calls A ‘Revolutionary’

ECINet: Election Commission Invites Citizens To Share Feedback For Official App, Know The Last Date

India Issues Travel Advisory After US Strikes Venezuela, Urges For Extreme Caution, Avoid Non-Essential Travel

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Issues Travel Advisory After US Strikes Venezuela, Urges For Extreme Caution, Avoid Non-Essential Travel

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Issues Travel Advisory After US Strikes Venezuela, Urges For Extreme Caution, Avoid Non-Essential Travel
India Issues Travel Advisory After US Strikes Venezuela, Urges For Extreme Caution, Avoid Non-Essential Travel
India Issues Travel Advisory After US Strikes Venezuela, Urges For Extreme Caution, Avoid Non-Essential Travel
India Issues Travel Advisory After US Strikes Venezuela, Urges For Extreme Caution, Avoid Non-Essential Travel

QUICK LINKS