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Home > Press Release > The India Story Unveiled: Inaugural NXT Fellowship Concludes 8-Day Immersive Global Journey

The India Story Unveiled: Inaugural NXT Fellowship Concludes 8-Day Immersive Global Journey

A premier cohort of 65 scholars from 21 countries concludes an intensive immersion into India’s strategic, economic, and cultural landscape, bridging the gap between global academic theory and ground-level reality.

Inaugural NXT Fellowship Concludes
Inaugural NXT Fellowship Concludes

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 16, 2026 21:12:30 IST

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The India Story Unveiled: Inaugural NXT Fellowship Concludes 8-Day Immersive Global Journey

The NXT Fellowship has successfully concluded its inaugural program, providing an unparalleled firsthand understanding of India’s trajectory within the new world order. From March 7 to March 14, the fellowship served as a high-impact bridge for global scholars to witness India’s rapidly expanding economy and its role as a pivotal global player. The journey began on March 7 with an inaugural dinner, setting the stage for a week that balanced wellness, rigorous academic debate, and high-level diplomatic engagement.

At the core of this experience was a diverse group of 65 fellows representing 21 countries and 37 of the world’s most prestigious universities. This cohort included standout scholars such as Armaan Mathur, The Fletcher School, Tufts University; Pavel Maliutin, Higher School of Economics; Aakash Gala and Telmen Altanshagai from American University, Tejovardhan Lakamraju from Harvard University; Alessandro Cattaneo from the University of Cambridge, and Anmol Das from the London School of Economics. 

These individuals were specifically nominated by their respective institutions—ranging from Tsinghua University and the University of Tokyo to Johns Hopkins, Yerevan State University, Melbourne Business School, Royal University of Bhutan,  The Fletcher School at Tufts, IIT Gandhinagar, Indian Institute of Science—to serve as academic ambassadors. Their presence turned every discussion into a global forum, blending perspectives from Armenia and Bhutan with those from the United States and Europe.

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The program’s meticulously crafted arc moved from the spiritual to the strategic. The journey began with the grounding ritual of sunrise yoga and sound bathing led by Dr. Tanu and Ms. Pragya of Lifeyoga, establishing a foundation of Indian wellness before diving into the complexities of modern policy. From there, the fellows transitioned to the historic Neemrana Fort, where the past met the present through a curated “Bharat Bazaar.” Here, scholars moved beyond the abstract, physically engaging with India’s civilizational identity by learning the art of Pagdi (Safa) tying, creating indigenous Ittar fragrances, practising ancient hand-block printing, and watching a special Rajasthani folk performance.

As the residency progressed, the focus shifted toward the engines of India’s future. The fellows stood before the Taj Mahal to reflect on the legacy before pivoting to the industrial grit of Piccadilly Distilleries and the high-speed production lines of Videotex. These visits were punctuated by the high-stakes environment of the NXT Conclave at Bharat Mandapam, where the cohort engaged in raw, off-the-record dialogues with the country’s most powerful figures.

The intellectual core of the NXT Fellowship was defined by a series of high-stakes, one-on-one masterclasses and exclusive meet-and-greets that provided the 65 fellows with an unprecedented “insider’s view” of global power. From the hallowed halls of Bharat Mandapam to intimate residency sessions, the scholars moved beyond the role of spectators to engage directly with the architects of modern history. This started with foundational interactions with Mr Kartikeya Sharma, Member of Parliament, and Founder of NXT, who personally mentored the group on the intersection of media, policy, and national development, and included high-level meet-and-greets with Fredrik Reinfeldt, former Prime Minister of Sweden, and Rekha Gupta, who shared insights into the pulse of New Delhi’s governance.

The strategic depth of these sessions was unrivalled, headlined by an intensive dialogue with former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who deconstructed the complexities of the Indo-Pacific and the necessity of democratic resilience. This global perspective was complemented by a masterclass in diplomacy from Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Ambassador Ajay Bisaria, as well as a look at the future of Middle Eastern relations with Ambassador Marc Sievers and civilizational soft power with Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee. 

The fellows were even granted a rare audience with the frontiers of human achievement, speaking with the Gaganyaan astronauts and legendary NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who offered a visionary outlook on space sovereignty and international cooperation.

Beyond diplomacy and space, the fellows engaged with the technical and economic masterminds steering India’s trajectory. They explored the roadmap to a multi-trillion-dollar economy with Dr K. V. Subramanian, debated national security with Lt. Gen. P. J. S. Pannu (Retd.), and analysed the future of research with Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi. 

Specialised sessions with Tejasvi Surya (MP) on youth leadership, Mitali Nikore on economic inclusion, Hindol Sengupta on civilizational identity, Ridhi Setty on AI-driven media, and Sherub Dorji on the Gelephu Mindfulness City provided a 360-degree education. Crucially, as the fellows were embedded within the NXT Conclave, they were granted total access to every speaker on the main stage, ensuring that whether in a formal session or a hallway conversation, the learning never stopped.

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 9:11 PM IST
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The India Story Unveiled: Inaugural NXT Fellowship Concludes 8-Day Immersive Global Journey

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The India Story Unveiled: Inaugural NXT Fellowship Concludes 8-Day Immersive Global Journey

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The India Story Unveiled: Inaugural NXT Fellowship Concludes 8-Day Immersive Global Journey
The India Story Unveiled: Inaugural NXT Fellowship Concludes 8-Day Immersive Global Journey
The India Story Unveiled: Inaugural NXT Fellowship Concludes 8-Day Immersive Global Journey
The India Story Unveiled: Inaugural NXT Fellowship Concludes 8-Day Immersive Global Journey

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