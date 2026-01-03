LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh donald trump bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ riyadh
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > 14 Maoists Killed In Twin Encounters With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur And Sukma District

14 Maoists Killed In Twin Encounters With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur And Sukma District

According to the announcement, the Bastar Range's general development and public welfare have clearly benefited from the security environment's strengthening in 2025. In addition to the efficient delivery of government assistance programs to remote communities, the expansion of essential infrastructure, including roads, communication, healthcare, and education, has been guaranteed.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 3, 2026 13:06:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

14 Maoists Killed In Twin Encounters With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur And Sukma District

According to an official, at least 14 Naxals were slain in two different clashes with security personnel in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Security personnel found the bodies of fourteen Maoists during an anti Naxal operation in the Bastar range. Twelve came from the Sukma area and two from the Bijapur district. Concrete information on the existence of armed Maoists in the southern regions of Bastar prompted the search operation.

You Might Be Interested In

14 Maoists Killed In Twin Encounters With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh, What We Know So Far

There were District Reserve Guard (DRG) teams stationed in the area. Since about 5:00 AM in Bijapur and 8:00 AM in Sukma, there have been sporadic clashes between the DRG and Maoists. AK-47s, INSAS rifles, and SLR rifles were among the several weapons that were found in the encounter sites. According to an official, two Maoists were slain earlier on Saturday in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, during a confrontation with the District Reserve Guard (DRG). In the southern part of the Bijapur district, security personnel began a search operation. The operation in the South Bastar area included the deployment of a District Reserve Guard (DRG) team.

P. Sundarraj, the Inspector General of Police for the Bastar Range, claims that since approximately five in the morning, there have been sporadic gunfights between Maoists and DRG soldiers. Two Maoists’ bodies were found at the encounter site during the search operation. According to the statement, the Bastar Range in Chhattisgarh had a historic and pivotal year in 2025, making notable advancements in security, peace, welfare, and development. Top Maoist leadership was dismantled, weapons were recovered in huge quantities, and senior cadres were safely surrendered as a result of decisive anti-Maoist operations. A solid basis for enduring peace in the area has been established by these advances.

You Might Be Interested In

“With notable accomplishments in the areas of security, peace, service, justice, and development, 2025 has been a historic and pivotal year. Decisive control over Naxalite activities has been established as a result of timely and accurate intelligence-based anti-Maoist operations, efficient area dominance, and excellent cooperation among various security units. A solid basis for enduring peace in the area has been established by the widespread recovery of weapons, the surrender, and the effective rehabilitation of senior Maoist cadres, according to Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, P Sundarraj.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Horror: Mahoba Man Killed Amid Alleged Illicit Relationship, Wife And Nephew Arrested

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 1:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 14 maoists killed14 Naxals killedChhattisgarh Naxal encounterChhattisgarh security forcesMaoist encounter Chhattisgarh

RELATED News

Ahmedabad Police Register 246 Liquor-Related Cases, Arrest 238 on New Year in Dry State Gujarat

Andhra Horror: New Year Turns Tragic In Nandyal- Father Kills Three Children, Dies By Suicide; What Led To The Tragedy?

Language Row: ‘Mujhe Punjabi Nahi Aati’ Triggers Heated Argument Between Staffer And Local At Amritsar’s Main Post Office, Watch Here

New Year Feast Turned Deadly: 1 Dead, 12 Hospitalised After Consuming Home-Made Chicken And Fish In Telangana

Madhya Pradesh Triple Murder: Gold Trader And Wife Among Three Killed In Mandsaur, Motive Under Probe

LATEST NEWS

14 Maoists Killed In Twin Encounters With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur And Sukma District

Redmi Turbo 5 Series Launching Soon: Powerful MediaTek Processor, 100W Fast Charging Tipped — Check Expected Specs, Features

‘Bihari Girls Ready For Marriage At Rs 25,000’: BJP Minister’s Husband’s Remark Sparks Massive Political Row

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Hardik Pandya Scores 34 Runs In One Over; Notches Up A Ton Against Vidarbha

WATCH: US Airport Drama As Passenger Loses Temper Over Southwest Delay, Threatens To ‘Slap’ Employees

Shelaji Receives Iconic Luxury Project Award for ‘The Legacy’

Adani Enterprises launches its 3rd public issue of NCDs of ₹1,000 crore, offering up to 8.90% per annum

US Strikes Venezuela? At Least 7 Explosions Rock Caracas, Power Cut Near Military Base As Low-Flying Aircraft Spotted Amid Trump-Maduro Tensions

Tara Sutaria Joins Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’, First Poster As ‘Rebecca’ Goes VIRAL

Celebrate With Style: A Curated Seasonal Style Edit 2026 For Festive Elegance and Timeless Gifting

14 Maoists Killed In Twin Encounters With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur And Sukma District

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

14 Maoists Killed In Twin Encounters With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur And Sukma District

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

14 Maoists Killed In Twin Encounters With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur And Sukma District
14 Maoists Killed In Twin Encounters With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur And Sukma District
14 Maoists Killed In Twin Encounters With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur And Sukma District
14 Maoists Killed In Twin Encounters With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur And Sukma District

QUICK LINKS