14 Maoists Killed In Twin Encounters With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur And Sukma District

According to an official, at least 14 Naxals were slain in two different clashes with security personnel in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Security personnel found the bodies of fourteen Maoists during an anti Naxal operation in the Bastar range. Twelve came from the Sukma area and two from the Bijapur district. Concrete information on the existence of armed Maoists in the southern regions of Bastar prompted the search operation.

There were District Reserve Guard (DRG) teams stationed in the area. Since about 5:00 AM in Bijapur and 8:00 AM in Sukma, there have been sporadic clashes between the DRG and Maoists. AK-47s, INSAS rifles, and SLR rifles were among the several weapons that were found in the encounter sites. According to an official, two Maoists were slain earlier on Saturday in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, during a confrontation with the District Reserve Guard (DRG). In the southern part of the Bijapur district, security personnel began a search operation. The operation in the South Bastar area included the deployment of a District Reserve Guard (DRG) team.

P. Sundarraj, the Inspector General of Police for the Bastar Range, claims that since approximately five in the morning, there have been sporadic gunfights between Maoists and DRG soldiers. Two Maoists’ bodies were found at the encounter site during the search operation. According to the statement, the Bastar Range in Chhattisgarh had a historic and pivotal year in 2025, making notable advancements in security, peace, welfare, and development. Top Maoist leadership was dismantled, weapons were recovered in huge quantities, and senior cadres were safely surrendered as a result of decisive anti-Maoist operations. A solid basis for enduring peace in the area has been established by these advances.

“With notable accomplishments in the areas of security, peace, service, justice, and development, 2025 has been a historic and pivotal year. Decisive control over Naxalite activities has been established as a result of timely and accurate intelligence-based anti-Maoist operations, efficient area dominance, and excellent cooperation among various security units. A solid basis for enduring peace in the area has been established by the widespread recovery of weapons, the surrender, and the effective rehabilitation of senior Maoist cadres, according to Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, P Sundarraj.

