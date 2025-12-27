Assam Draft Electoral Rolls Released: Over 10.56 Lakh Names Deleted From Voter List Ahead Of Assembly Polls- Check Details Inside

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Saturday released the draft electoral rolls for Assam, ahead of the assembly elections scheduled in less than six months. The draft rolls reveal that over 10.56 lakh names have been deleted from the voter list following the Special Revision exercise.

Of the 10,56,291 names removed, 4,78,992 were deleted due to deaths, 5,23,680 voters were found to have shifted from their registered addresses, and 53,619 entries were identified as duplicate or demographically similar and corrected. According to the integrated draft rolls, Assam now has a total of 2,51,09,754 voters, excluding 93,021 D-voters, or doubtful voters.

What do we know about D-voters?

D-voters are individuals in Assam who have been disenfranchised due to alleged deficiencies in citizenship documentation. These voters are identified by special tribunals under the Foreigners Act, 1946 and are not issued voter identity cards. All details of D-voters, including their name, age, and photograph, have been carried forward in the draft electoral rolls without any changes.

The draft rolls were published after a house-to-house verification exercise conducted as part of the Special Revision from November 22 to December 20. The verification process covered over 61 lakh households across the state and involved District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, Booth Level Officers, and their supervisors. Political parties also deployed over 61,000 Booth Level Agents to assist in and monitor the process.

SIR is still ongoing

While a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is underway in 12 states and Union Territories, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, where elections are also due, the EC ordered a Special Revision specifically for Assam due to its unique citizenship provisions under the Citizenship Act.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stated, “Under the Citizenship Act, there are separate provisions for citizenship in Assam. Under the supervision of the Supreme Court, the exercise of checking citizenship is about to be completed.”

Officials said the Special Revision lies between the annual special summary revision and the SIR. The exercise aims to prepare an error-free electoral roll by enrolling eligible voters left out earlier, correcting clerical errors in names, age, and addresses, removing names of deceased or shifted voters, and identifying and deleting duplicate entries. Following this rationalisation, Assam now has a total of 31,486 polling stations.

Voters can now file claims and objections until January 22, 2026, after which the final electoral rolls will be published on February 10, 2026, according to an official statement from the EC.

