Beer Truck Topples In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Locals Rush To Grab Bottles Instead Of Helping Injured Driver | WATCH

Beer Truck Overturns In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A chaotic scene erupted in the Waluj area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after a truck carrying beer overturned on Ranjangaon Road while heading to a delivery point. The accident occurred when the driver swerved sharply to avoid a man standing in the middle of the road, causing the vehicle to lose control and flip onto its side. The cabin was crushed in the impact, leaving the driver trapped inside.

As beer bottles and cans spilled across the road, the situation took a disturbing turn. Instead of helping the injured driver, several people ran toward the truck, only to begin collecting the scattered beer. Within minutes, the site resembled a chaotic scramble, with individuals grabbing cans while the driver remained stuck inside the mangled cabin.

Some nearby residents, however, quickly alerted the authorities. Waluj MIDC police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd before starting the rescue operation. Due to the severe damage to the cabin, freeing the driver took considerable effort and required careful handling.

Later, Police officials expressed concern over the public’s behaviour, stating that such actions not only risk lives but delay critical rescue efforts. They urged citizens to act responsibly during accidents and prioritise helping the injured instead of rushing to collect spilled goods.

