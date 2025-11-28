LIVE TV
Watch: Gang War With Thar, Bikes In Rajasthan Caught On Cam, Video Goes Viral

Watch: Gang War With Thar, Bikes In Rajasthan Caught On Cam, Video Goes Viral

According to police, the clash began when two vehicles, a Thar and a Swift, suddenly tried to run over three men riding a motorcycle.

Rajasthan Gang Clash Caught on CCTV. (Image source: X/PTI)
Rajasthan Gang Clash Caught on CCTV. (Image source: X/PTI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 28, 2025 18:53:04 IST

Watch: Gang War With Thar, Bikes In Rajasthan Caught On Cam, Video Goes Viral

A tense situation unfolded in Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror region after a violent clash between two criminal gangs was captured on CCTV. The confrontation took place on Wednesday evening on Harsora Road in Bansur town, and the footage surfaced on Friday, giving a clear view of the dramatic events.

According to police, the clash began when two vehicles, a Thar and a Swift, suddenly tried to run over three men riding a motorcycle. The bikers, identified as Mahipal Gurjar, Ghanshyam Gurjar, and Kalu, were heading through the area when the vehicles approached from the Bansur side and rammed straight into them. The impact threw all three to the ground, reported Hindustan Times.

What followed was an intense exchange. As soon as he recovered from the fall, Mahipal Gurjar pulled out a pistol and fired at the Thar. The Swift car, meanwhile, made another attempt to hit the men on the road. In the footage, Gurjar can be seen climbing onto a nearby wall and continuing to fire at the attackers, which eventually forced the vehicles to turn back and retreat from the spot.

However, the violence did not end there. After the bikers ran from the location, the men inside the Thar and Swift stepped out with iron rods and smashed the motorcycle lying on the road. The aggressive act created panic in the area, prompting locals to alert the police.

Investigators believe the attack is connected to an old rivalry between Mahipal Gurjar and another individual, Vinod Poswal. Officers said around eight to ten men were inside the two cars involved in the attack, though their identities are yet to be confirmed. The exact reason behind the clash is still being investigated.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Megha Goyal said a massive search operation is underway. Police have set up checkpoints across the region to track down the suspects. A forensics team has inspected the scene and recovered two empty cartridges, which will be examined further. Multiple teams from Bansur, Harsora, and Basdayal police stations are conducting raids to trace those involved.

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 6:53 PM IST
Watch: Gang War With Thar, Bikes In Rajasthan Caught On Cam, Video Goes Viral

