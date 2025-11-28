LIVE TV
Watch: Stage Collapses At UP Wedding As BJP Leaders Gather To Bless Couple, Video Goes Viral

The leaders were standing together, offering blessings to the couple, as the gathering looked calm and cheerful. Within seconds, the platform fell, sending everyone on it tumbling.

Stage collapses at UP wedding. (Screengrab/X@JyotiDevSpeaks)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 28, 2025 17:37:33 IST

Several BJP leaders were injured when a stage collapsed during a wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district. The incident happened while the leaders were blessing the newly-wed couple.

The mishap took place at the wedding reception of the brother of local BJP worker Abhishek Singh Engineer. Ballia district BJP Chief Sanjay Mishra, former MP Bharat Singh, and several other party leaders were on the stage when it suddenly gave way, NDTV reported.

A video circulating online shows the dramatic moment the stage collapses. The leaders were standing together, offering blessings to the couple, as the gathering looked calm and cheerful. Within seconds, the platform fell, sending everyone on it tumbling. The footage captures the immediate shock and confusion. Guests rushed forward to help those who fell, while others stepped back in alarm.

The injuries sustained by the leaders are not yet fully known, but local reports suggest that they were taken for medical attention. The cause of the collapse is under investigation, though early reports suggest structural failure due to overcrowding on the stage.

In a separate viral incident, a short AI-generated video has drawn attention on social media, showing a wedding taking place at Bengaluru’s busy Silk Board junction. In the 20-second clip, the groom in a cream sherwani places a garland around the bride, while an elderly priest sits on the road chanting mantras. Vehicles can be seen piled up on both sides, highlighting the unusual setting.

While the video is digitally created, it has sparked discussions online about the lengths people go to capture unusual wedding moments.

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 5:37 PM IST
Tags: UPuttar pradeshviral video

QUICK LINKS