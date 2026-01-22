Bengaluru Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Women’s Lingerie And Wearing Them In Residential Areas, Investigation Underway

A 23-year-old male from Kerala, who is jobless, has been arrested by the cops of Bengaluru for stealing women’s innerwear from houses and putting them on, a case that has shocked the residents of the locality. The guy was taken into custody when multiple women living in the neighborhood reported their undergarments going missing from the places where they were hung out to dry. The police stated that the strange method of stealing gave them the idea to put the area under surveillance and their effort in doing so resulted in the capturing of the man.

What Happened Here? How Did He Steal Women’s Lingerie?

The suspect, according to investigators, had been moving in and out of the residential areas at weird hours and mainly selecting houses where ladies’ garments were left outside to dry as his victims.His name is reported to be Amal. Police found atleast 15-20 pairs of ladies’ inner garments in his room. It is said that during interrogation he confessed his crimes and admitted that he used to steal women’s lingerie and wear them for his own pleasure. The police managed to get back some of the items that he had stolen. Officials have said that the suspect is without a job and had just come from Kerala where he was looking for a job, to Bangalore. The suspect’s behavior was said to have created a situation of fear and discomfort for the people living around, especially the women who after a few such incidents reported the police.

Police Investigation Going On About Women’s Lingerie Theft

The police have registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections of the law, and detection of his involvement in similar incidents in other locations is further investigation. Thus, the police have asked the public to be alert, lock up their balconies and communal drying places and inform them immediately if they notice anything suspicious. This event has once more brought up the issue of people’s safety in residential areas and the necessity of greater community vigilance. The authorities have promised to take strong measures and counseling and psychological evaluation of the accused may also be discussed as one of the legal processes.

