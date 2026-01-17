‘Blatant Homophobia’: Bengaluru Gym Sparks Internet Backlash Over ‘Gays Can’t Re-Rack Weights’ Poster; Netizens Say ‘Gym Owners Have No Brains Just Muscles’

Bengaluru has witnessed an online outrage after a gym in HSR Layout displayed a poster widely condemned for blatant homophobia. The poster, which read, “Gays can’t re-rack the weights. Are you?”, was shared on Reddit and quickly sparked widespread criticism for using “gay” as a slur.

Reddit Users Call Out Homophobic Poster

The controversy began when a Reddit user posted a photo of the poster with the title: “Blatant homophobia at a gym in HSR. Can’t believe this is real.” In the post, the user highlighted the inappropriate nature of using “gay” as an insult in a public space.

“I get that people leaving weights around is annoying for everyone, but using ‘gay’ as a slur or an insult on a poster is wild to me,” the user wrote.

“Never expected to see such outright casual homophobia displayed so proudly in a public space.”

The post sparked major debate online, with users criticizing the gym for normalizing offensive language.







Gym Owners Criticized: ‘No Brains… Just Muscles’

In the comments section, many Redditors took aim at the gym owners. One user wrote:

“Shows how most gym owners are illiterates. No brains… just muscles.”

Others shared their personal experiences, with one describing the gym trainer as a “total nutcase” despite praising the variety of equipment. Another user pointed out the irony that the gym, named “Zest Fitness Studio,” promotes health and energy while displaying such discriminatory messaging.

Calls for Action and Public Accountability

Some Redditors even requested the gym’s exact location, urging the public to “downvote such establishments” as a form of accountability. Others joked that they would no longer re-rack weights at the gym and would simply respond by saying they are gay, highlighting the absurdity of the poster’s message.

Blatant Homophobia Sparks Larger Conversation

The incident has reignited conversations about casual homophobia in public spaces and the responsibility of businesses to maintain inclusive and respectful environments. Netizens have overwhelmingly condemned the gym, urging it to remove the poster and issue an apology.

