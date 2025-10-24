Chhath Puja 2025 in MP: Full List of Chhath Maiya Surya Ghat in MP for Surya Arghya & Sandya Arghya

Chhath Puja 2025 in MP: Chhath Puja is finally here, and this year, the Madhya Pradesh Government is all set for grand celebrations. Chhath Puja will be celebrated across India on October 25, Saturday. The festival sees thousands of devotees gather at ghats and artificial ponds to offer prayers to the Sun God.
Chhath Puja 2025: Date, Tithi, and Shubh Muhurat in MP
According to Dirk Panchang, the Chhath Puja 2025 Suraj Arghya will be celebrated on October 27.
Chhath Puja Day 1 Sunrise Muhurat: 6:28 am
Chhath Puja Day 1 Sunset Muhurat: 5:42 am
Chhath Puja Day 2 Kharna Muhurat (Sunrise): 6:29 am
Chhath Puja Day 2 Kharna Muhurat (Sunset): 5:41 pm
Chhath Puja Day 3 Sandhya Arghya Muhurat: 5:40 pm
Chhath Puja Day 4 Usha Arghya Muhurat: 6:30 am
List of Chhat Maiya Surya Ghat in MP
Devotees can check the full list below for Chhat Maiya Surya Ghat in MP, where they can go for morning prayers during the Chhath Puja festival.
|
S.No.
|
Ghat / Location
|
City / District
|
1
|
Saraswati Ghat, Barkheda
|
Bhopal
|
2
|
Sheetaldas ki Bagiya (Ganga Chhath Ghat)
|
Bhopal
