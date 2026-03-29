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Home > Regionals News > Foreign Artist Faces Backlash For Painting Elephant Pink In Jaipur For Photoshoot; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

Foreign Artist Faces Backlash For Painting Elephant Pink In Jaipur For Photoshoot; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

Jaipur: A photoshoot by traveling art photographer Julia Buruleva in Jaipur has gone viral, but not without controversy. The images, which feature a real elephant painted bright pink, have sparked a heated debate online.

Foreign Artist Faces Backlash For Painting Elephant Pink In Jaipur For Photoshoot; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media (Via Instagram)
Foreign Artist Faces Backlash For Painting Elephant Pink In Jaipur For Photoshoot; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media (Via Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 29, 2026 13:28:22 IST

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Foreign Artist Faces Backlash For Painting Elephant Pink In Jaipur For Photoshoot; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

Jaipur: A photoshoot by traveling art photographer Julia Buruleva in Jaipur has gone viral, but not without controversy. The images, which feature a real elephant painted bright pink, have sparked a heated debate online over the ethics of using animals in artistic projects.

While some viewers admired the visuals, many criticised the idea, raising concerns about animal welfare and tourism practices.

Artist Draws Inspiration From Rajasthan’s Culture

Julia Buruleva spent nearly six weeks in Jaipur capturing its architecture, colours, and cultural identity. During her stay, she said she was struck by how frequently elephants appear in Rajasthan’s visual landscape.

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Explaining her concept, she wrote, “Elephants are everywhere there – streets, ornaments, architecture. Practically, the main symbol of Rajasthan. I just couldn’t pass by without including one.”

She added that elephants are often decorated during festivals, which inspired her idea. “They’re often decorated for celebrations. I chose a solid bright pink elephant, the most popular colour in Rajasthan,” she said.

After weeks of scouting locations, arranging permissions, and planning the shoot, she found an Indian model to participate. The model, partially unclothed and painted pink, posed while seated on the elephant, which was coloured in the same shade. The photographer claimed that only organic colours were used and that the animal was not harmed.

Social Media Divided, Criticism Grows

Soon after the images surfaced online, they drew thousands of reactions. While some praised the creativity and visual appeal, criticism quickly took over.

One user wrote, “Strange how the elephant has to suffer so the photos can look beautiful. Should’ve just used AI.” Another commented, “Using organic colours doesn’t justify painting an entire animal. Elephants have sensitive skin.”

Several Indian users appreciated the intent but questioned the method. One comment read, “Glad you loved Jaipur, but please don’t paint the elephant next time.”

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Foreign Artist Faces Backlash For Painting Elephant Pink In Jaipur For Photoshoot; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

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Foreign Artist Faces Backlash For Painting Elephant Pink In Jaipur For Photoshoot; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

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Foreign Artist Faces Backlash For Painting Elephant Pink In Jaipur For Photoshoot; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH
Foreign Artist Faces Backlash For Painting Elephant Pink In Jaipur For Photoshoot; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH
Foreign Artist Faces Backlash For Painting Elephant Pink In Jaipur For Photoshoot; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH
Foreign Artist Faces Backlash For Painting Elephant Pink In Jaipur For Photoshoot; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

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