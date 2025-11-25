Hyderabad Shocker: Class 10 Girl Dies By Suicide After Being Scolded For Low Marks, Know What Exactly Happened

A 15-year-old Class 10 student died by suicide on Tuesday, November 25, after jumping from a building in Hyderabad’s Habsiguda. The incident took place within the limits of the Habsiguda Police Station and has left the local community shocked. According to officials, the teenager took this step after her parents scolded her for scoring low grades in school.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and registered a case. A preliminary inquiry has been completed, and further investigation is underway.

The girl’s body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination. Officers said they are speaking to family members and other witnesses to understand what led to the tragic decision.

This is not the first such incident reported this year. A similar case took place in July, when another Class 10 student died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Miyapur area. The girl, who studied in a private school in Madhava Nagar, reportedly jumped to her death along with a 15-year-old boy who was her classmate.

According to reports, the two were close friends and used to chat on Instagram. When a teacher came across their messages, she informed the school principal, who then called the boy’s mother to the school. Feeling ashamed during the discussion between the principal and his mother, the boy reportedly jumped off the fifth floor of the school building and died. The girl also later died by suicide, leaving the neighbourhood in grief.

A third incident earlier this month in Delhi has added to growing concerns about student stress and emotional pressure. A 16-year-old student of St. Columba’s School died by suicide after allegedly facing harassment.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad Tragedy: Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide After Failing To Secure US Visa