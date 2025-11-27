LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Mumbai Shocker: Class 10 Girl Accuses Mother, Neighbour of Forcing Her Into Prostitution; Police Launch Probe

A class 10 girl from Mumbai has accused her mother and their male neighbour of forcing her into prostitution for money. The police have registered a case and launched a probe into the allegations.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 27, 2025 03:53:40 IST

A class 10 girl from Mumbai has accused her mother and their male neighbour of forcing her into prostitution for money. According to officials, the complaint was lodged by the girl’s school teacher at the Ghatkopar police station on Tuesday night. 

The police have registered a case and launched a probe into the allegations. Further actions will be taken based on the evidence gathered. 

Why Did the Teen Finally Confide in Her Teacher?

According to the police officials, a class 10 girl once fled her home and stayed with a friend for three days, but after returning, her mother and neighbour forced her back into prostitution. The girl, unable to bear the ongoing abuse, sought support from a friend and finally opened up to her class teacher about what she had been enduring.

What Happens Next in the Police Investigation?

After the teacher’s complaint, the girl’s mother and the neighbour were charged under key provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 64 for rape and Section 98 for selling a child for prostitution. 

They were also booked under various sections of the POCSO Act, officials said, adding that the investigation is currently in progress.

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 3:53 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: ghatkopar casemumbai casemumbai girl in prostitutionpocso-actprostitution

Tags: ghatkopar casemumbai casemumbai girl in prostitutionpocso-actprostitution

QUICK LINKS