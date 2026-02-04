Mumbai–Pune Expressway Chaos After Gas Tanker Crash: No Food, No Water, Gas Still Leaking – When Will The 16-Hour Jam End?

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway has turned into a nightmare for thousands of travelers. For over 16 hours, people have been stuck in a massive traffic jam that stretches for more than 10 kilometers. As per reports, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway jam started on Tuesday evening around 5 pm when a gas tanker carrying propylene which is a highly flammable gas, overturned in the Khandala Ghat section near the Adoshi tunnel.

According to reports, the accident happened because the tanker was reportedly going too fast on a slope. When it flipped, the gas started leaking immediately, causing a huge scare. Because the gas is so dangerous, the police had to shut down the Mumbai-bound side of the road to keep everyone safe. They tried to move traffic by diverting it onto the Pune-bound side for a small stretch, but it hasn’t helped much.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic at a standstill

Reports say that even a day later on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the gas is still leaking, and the tanker hasn’t been cleared. People who are usually able to drive between the two cities in about three hours are now finding themselves trapped for over 10 hours.

The situation is pretty bad on the ground as there is no food and no water, which has made everything worse.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway anger grows

Commuters are frustrated and angry with the Mumbai-Pune Expressway situation, as there is little help from the authorities. Many have taken to social media to warn others to stay away. One major complaint is that nobody from the government or the police is giving them clear information. People are saying they can’t even plan their day because they don’t know when the road will open. One traveler mentioned that they are “getting little help from the authorities” while being stuck without basic supplies.

The police have been on the scene trying to manage the mess at the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, but they admit it’s a slow process. They’ve stated that they are trying to ease the movement, but it likely “will take till today evening” to get things back to normal.

