Tamil Nadu Flood Warning: IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rain; Schools Closed In Chennai, 8 Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a red alert in eight Tamil Nadu districts as the Northeast monsoon gains strength, causing heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state. The districts affected include Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram.

The IMD has predicted very heavy rain in the districts of Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai over the next couple of days. People are requested to remain indoors and adhere to official safety protocols to prevent hassles due to waterlogging, thunderstorms, and windy conditions.

Some districts under Orange alert

Chennai and its surrounding districts, such as Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari, are under an orange alert. The state’s capital city is likely to experience moderate rainfall, which can lead to traffic and power outages.

As per Director, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, B Amudha, the system is due to a low-pressure system over the southwest Bay of Bengal, under the influence of an upper cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal. By tomorrow noon, the system could consolidate into a depression off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Schools are closed in Tamil Nadu

Following the intense weather, the Tamil Nadu state government ordered school closures in Chennai and eight red-alert districts. Chief Minister MK Stalin and senior officials toured main areas and appealed to local administrations to take precautionary steps.

Heavy rain has already resulted in waterlogging in Rameswaram and led to the opening of 250 cusecs of water from the Cooum River barrage at Avadi and Pudhuchathiram. People are requested to restrict movements and keep themselves informed of IMD forecasts.

ALSO READ: Watch: Forced To Lick Urine, Beaten, Made To Wash Temple Floor, Shocking Caste Crime In Lucknow Against Old Dalit Man