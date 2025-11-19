LIVE TV
Third Suicide In A Week: Bengal BLO Dies By Suicide Amid SIR Heat; Mamata Banerjee Slams "Unbearable Pressure"

A Bengal BLO died by suicide in Jalpaiguri amid heavy pressure from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, marking the third such case in a week. CM Mamata Banerjee blamed the ECI for “unbearable workload” and urged halting the rushed revision process.

Bengal BLO died by suicide in Jalpaiguri. (Photo: X/Canva)
Bengal BLO died by suicide in Jalpaiguri. (Photo: X/Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 19, 2025 18:19:35 IST

In yet another alarming incident linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a Booth-Level Officer (BLO) in West Bengal died by suicide on Wednesday, marking the third such case reported within a week. The deceased, Shanti Muni Ekka, an anganwadi worker from Jalpaiguri’s Mal block, was allegedly under immense stress due to the ongoing SIR work.

According to her family, Shanti struggled with linguistic challenges and heavy verification workload in a tea garden–dominated area where most residents primarily speak Hindi. Her husband said she often returned home “mentally devastated” and overwhelmed by constant public pressure and workload errors.

A few days before the incident, Shanti reportedly visited the Block Development Office to resign from her BLO duties. However, her husband alleged that the Joint BDO refused to accept her resignation, worsening her distress. Police have sent the body for post-mortem.

State Minister and local MLA Bulu Chik Baraik met the family, acknowledging that the compressed SIR deadlines were putting enormous mental pressure on ground-level workers.

Mamata Banerjee Hits Out at Election Commission

Reacting strongly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of imposing “inhuman and unbearable pressure” on BLOs. In a post on X, she claimed:

“We lost another BLO, Smt Shanti Muni Ekka, who took her own life under the unbearable pressure of ongoing SIR work. 28 people have lost their lives since SIR began, some due to fear, uncertainty and some due to overload.”

She criticised the ECI for compressing a three-year process into two months “to please political masters,” urging the poll body to immediately halt the drive before more lives are lost.

Third Suicide Linked to SIR in One Week

Shanti’s death comes on the heels of similar reported suicides in Kerala and Rajasthan:

  • Kerala (Kannur): BLO Aneesh George (44) was found hanging after reportedly working late nights, sometimes till 2 am, to meet SIR deadlines.

  • Rajasthan (Jaipur): Mukesh Jangid (45) died by suicide amid alleged threats of suspension and pressure to finish SIR targets.

Earlier, Namita Hansda (50), a BLO from Purba Bardhaman, died of a brain stroke that her family linked to SIR-related stress.

Opposition Raises Alarm

Congress MP Jebi Mather also demanded accountability after the Kerala incident, calling it “a murder by the system” and criticising the hurried nature of the revision exercise. As pressure mounts nationwide, BLOs and workers’ unions continue demanding relaxation of deadlines, reduced workload, and psychological support for field staff amid the controversial SIR rollout.

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 6:19 PM IST
QUICK LINKS