UP Shocker: Woman Dies After Drunk Quack, His Nephew Perform Surgery Watching YouTube

Uttar Pradesh: A woman died allegedly after an unqualified clinic operator performed surgery using a YouTube video as guidance. The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the district. According to the FIR, Munishra Rawat was taken to Shri Damodar Aushdhalaya on December 5 for abdominal pain believed to be linked to gallstones.

UP Shocker: Woman Dies After Drunk Quack, His Nephew Perform Surgery Watching YouTube (Pic Credits: X, Canva Modified)
Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 10, 2025 16:36:07 IST

Uttar Pradesh: A woman died allegedly after an unqualified clinic operator performed surgery using a YouTube video as guidance, police said. The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the district. According to the FIR, Munishra Rawat was taken to Shri Damodar Aushdhalaya on December 5 for abdominal pain believed to be linked to gallstones. Clinic operator Gyan Prakash Mishra allegedly diagnosed stones and advised surgery, quoting ₹25,000.

Her husband paid ₹20,000 in advance. The complaint claims Mishra, allegedly drunk, began the procedure while watching a YouTube tutorial and made a deep incision that damaged veins. Rawat died the next day, December 6.

Illegal Clinic Functioning For Years

Police said Mishra’s nephew, Vivek Kumar Mishra, assisted and is employed at an ayurvedic hospital in Raebareli. Authorities suspect the clinic had been running illegally for years using the nephew’s government job as cover.

The clinic has been sealed and a case registered under negligence and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Search teams are trying to locate both accused.

Villagers Block Road In Protest

Following her death, villagers and family members placed the body on the road around 11 pm, blocking traffic and demanding immediate arrests.

“A woman died because someone played doctor after watching YouTube. How long will such clinics operate?” a protester said. Police later dispersed the crowd, sent the body for postmortem and the last rites were performed on December 7.

Family Claims ‘Hush Money’ Offer

Her husband alleged the clinic owner attempted to buy silence. “He offered money to settle, but how can I stay quiet after losing my wife?” he said. Villagers also claimed Mishra used his influence as a former pradhan and mahant to run the clinic without scrutiny.

Accused Missing, Investigation On

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. “Both accused are absconding and teams have been deployed to track them,” said Inspector Amit Singh Bhadoriya.

The health department has pasted notices declaring the clinic illegal. “Neither of them has any medical licence or training. Running such a facility is a serious offence,” said Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Medical Superintendent.

First published on: Dec 10, 2024 4:36 PM IST
