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Home > Regionals News > Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Beheads Ice-Cream Seller, Slits His Throat, Carries Head Home, Then Cooks Meal; Police Reveal Chilling Details

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Beheads Ice-Cream Seller, Slits His Throat, Carries Head Home, Then Cooks Meal; Police Reveal Chilling Details

Uttar Pradesh: A brutal murder in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district has shocked locals after a 25-year-old ice-cream seller was beheaded in broad daylight. The accused, a 50-year-old man, allegedly slit the victim’s throat, severed his head, and carried it to his house, where he began cooking as if nothing had happened.

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Beheads Ice-Cream Seller, Slits His Throat, Carries Head Home, Then Cooks Meal; Police Reveal Chilling Details (Via X)
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Beheads Ice-Cream Seller, Slits His Throat, Carries Head Home, Then Cooks Meal; Police Reveal Chilling Details (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 29, 2026 14:26:25 IST

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Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Beheads Ice-Cream Seller, Slits His Throat, Carries Head Home, Then Cooks Meal; Police Reveal Chilling Details

Uttar Pradesh: A brutal murder in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district has shocked locals after a 25-year-old ice-cream seller was beheaded in broad daylight. The accused, a 50-year-old man, allegedly slit the victim’s throat, severed his head, and carried it to his house, where he began cooking as if nothing had happened.

Altercation Turns Deadly In Village

The incident took place in Parsawal village on Saturday. The victim, identified as Bablu, had gone there to sell ice cream, as he did regularly.

During his work, Bablu got into a verbal argument with a local resident, Shankar Yadav. What began as an exchange of words quickly escalated into violence.

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Police said Yadav attacked Bablu with a sickle, slit his throat, and beheaded him in public view.

Accused Takes Head Home, Continues Routine

Instead of fleeing the scene, the accused reportedly picked up the severed head and carried it to his house in the same village. According to police, when they reached the house, they found Yadav inside, calmly cooking, while the severed head lay nearby.

Police Action And Investigation Underway

After receiving information, a heavy police force was sent to the village under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya. The area was cordoned off before officers entered the accused’s house.

Police arrested Yadav on the spot, seized the murder weapon, and recovered the severed head. The victim’s body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Bablu, the eldest of three brothers, supported his family through labour work and selling ice cream. He is survived by his wife and two young children, who are said to be in deep shock.

Officials are now investigating the reason behind the altercation as further probe into the case continues.

ALSO READ: UP Farmer’s Wife Freezes at ATM After Seeing Rs 10 Crore in Personal Account, Her First Reaction Goes Viral as Bank Calls It ‘Technical Error’ | Viral Video

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Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Beheads Ice-Cream Seller, Slits His Throat, Carries Head Home, Then Cooks Meal; Police Reveal Chilling Details

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Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Beheads Ice-Cream Seller, Slits His Throat, Carries Head Home, Then Cooks Meal; Police Reveal Chilling Details

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Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Beheads Ice-Cream Seller, Slits His Throat, Carries Head Home, Then Cooks Meal; Police Reveal Chilling Details
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Beheads Ice-Cream Seller, Slits His Throat, Carries Head Home, Then Cooks Meal; Police Reveal Chilling Details
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Beheads Ice-Cream Seller, Slits His Throat, Carries Head Home, Then Cooks Meal; Police Reveal Chilling Details
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Beheads Ice-Cream Seller, Slits His Throat, Carries Head Home, Then Cooks Meal; Police Reveal Chilling Details

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