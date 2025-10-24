LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > VIDEO: What A Jump! Kerala Nun's Gold-Winning Hurdles Run In Religious Attire Goes Viral

VIDEO: What A Jump! Kerala Nun's Gold-Winning Hurdles Run In Religious Attire Goes Viral

55-year-old Kerala nun Sister Sabina stunned spectators at Wayanad’s State Masters’ Athletics meet, winning hurdles gold barefoot in religious attire. A former athletics star, she proves age and attire are no barriers to passion and determination.

Age and attire can’t stop determination! Thus Proved (Photo: X/@Autokabeer)
Age and attire can’t stop determination! Thus Proved (Photo: X/@Autokabeer)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 24, 2025 05:16:44 IST

VIDEO: What A Jump! Kerala Nun's Gold-Winning Hurdles Run In Religious Attire Goes Viral

With a demonstration of raw grit and sportspersonship, Kerala nun Sister Sabina, 55 years old, left the crowd at the State Masters’ Athletics meet amazed by taking gold in the hurdles, barefoot and in her habit. The incredible achievement on the track at Wayanad has gone viral, motivating citizens all over the country.

A onetime teen sports star, Sister Sabina demonstrated the same quickness that gained her national accolades during her school years. Back at competitive athletics for the State Masters meet, she navigated each hurdle with ease, demonstrating that age and wardrobe are no deterrents to hard work and enthusiasm. Viewers cheered wildly as she reached the finish line, making the competition a highlight of inspiration.

Watch here:



Sister Sabina, a native of Ennappara, Kasaragod, spent decades instructing physical education at Dwarka AUP School, Mananthavady, and maintaining her spiritual pursuits at Dwarka Provincial Houses Worship Centre. Selecting this meet as her last competitive race before retiring in March next year, she wanted to leave her mark on Kerala’s athletics. 

From Youthful Stardom to Inspirational Veteran

Her sporting career started in school when she represented her class at national-level hurdles competitions and inter-university levels. Even though her teaching career was more important, Sister Sabina never lost her passion for sports. Her comeback to competition this year was a touching goodbye to the track and her gold medal triumph proved to be an expression of lifelong commitment.

Praise From Leaders

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty praised her feat as a testament of “willpower and determination.” Posting her victory on social media, he pointed out that hard work can beat any age or situation. Sister Sabina’s success has now won over the hearts of students, teachers, and sports fans across the country.

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 5:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-11Kerala newsKerala nunKerala nun viral videoSister Sabina Kerala

VIDEO: What A Jump! Kerala Nun’s Gold-Winning Hurdles Run In Religious Attire Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS