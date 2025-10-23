Shocking CCTV Footage: Woman Repeatedly Slaps Security Guard In Greater Noida Housing Complex

There was a shocking altercation at the Presithum Society in Sector 25 of Greater Noida where a woman was seen on CCTV throwing repeated blows at a security guard. The video of this violent act has gone viral, with people expressing outrage and anger on the internet.

The clip captures the woman, Anju Sharma, grabbing the guard, Rajkumar Yadav, by the collar and slapping him repeatedly within the building. She then pulls him out of the premises and continues the attack.

Yadav, deployed at Tower 7 of the housing society for the last month, stated that the attack was on Saturday evening without provocation. “Some residents attempted to stop her, but she abused them too,” he said. Yadav, a Ghazipur resident and staffer of a security agency, lodged a complaint at Dankaur police station, leading the authorities to register a case and start an investigation.

Greater Noida Again

A security guard Rajkumar Yadav of the Presithum Society lodged a complain at Dankaur police station after he was beaten and abused by a female resident of the society without any provocation. This is now becoming a daily routine in these high rises pic.twitter.com/8OEHFKLMgl — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) October 21, 2025







Police station in-charge Munendra Singh said the complaint had been confirmed and an investigation is in progress.

The internet video has evoked mixed reactions on social media. There were some who criticized what they perceived as gender bias among policemen, while others expressed doubts about the overall behavior of security staff. One user commented: “Laws are funny in India, she will file a counter complaint and poor guy will suffer in jail.”

The incident has sparked increased concern about safety and respect for frontliners in residential estates.

