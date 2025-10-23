LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza crisis news columbia university Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Gaza crisis news columbia university Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Gaza crisis news columbia university Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Gaza crisis news columbia university Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza crisis news columbia university Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Gaza crisis news columbia university Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Gaza crisis news columbia university Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Gaza crisis news columbia university Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Shocking CCTV Footage: Woman Repeatedly Slaps Security Guard In Greater Noida Housing Complex

Shocking CCTV Footage: Woman Repeatedly Slaps Security Guard In Greater Noida Housing Complex

A woman, Anju Sharma, was caught on CCTV repeatedly slapping and dragging a security guard, Rajkumar Yadav, inside a Greater Noida housing complex. The guard filed a police complaint, and an investigation is underway. The video has gone viral online.

Shocking moment a woman repeatedly slaps a security guard in Greater Noida’s Presithum Society.(Screengrab: X/@NCMIndiaa)
Shocking moment a woman repeatedly slaps a security guard in Greater Noida’s Presithum Society.(Screengrab: X/@NCMIndiaa)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 23, 2025 02:00:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shocking CCTV Footage: Woman Repeatedly Slaps Security Guard In Greater Noida Housing Complex

There was a shocking altercation at the Presithum Society in Sector 25 of Greater Noida where a woman was seen on CCTV throwing repeated blows at a security guard. The video of this violent act has gone viral, with people expressing outrage and anger on the internet.

The clip captures the woman, Anju Sharma, grabbing the guard, Rajkumar Yadav, by the collar and slapping him repeatedly within the building. She then pulls him out of the premises and continues the attack.

Yadav, deployed at Tower 7 of the housing society for the last month, stated that the attack was on Saturday evening without provocation. “Some residents attempted to stop her, but she abused them too,” he said. Yadav, a Ghazipur resident and staffer of a security agency, lodged a complaint at Dankaur police station, leading the authorities to register a case and start an investigation.



Police station in-charge Munendra Singh said the complaint had been confirmed and an investigation is in progress.

The internet video has evoked mixed reactions on social media. There were some who criticized what they perceived as gender bias among policemen, while others expressed doubts about the overall behavior of security staff. One user commented: “Laws are funny in India, she will file a counter complaint and poor guy will suffer in jail.”

The incident has sparked increased concern about safety and respect for frontliners in residential estates.

ALSO READ: ‘Marathi Kyun Nahi Seekha?’: Man Dressed As Shivaji Argues With Hindi-Speaking Security Guards At Vasai Fort For Not Learning Marathi- Watch!

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 1:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Greater Noida newsPresithum Society incidentsecurity guard attack videoviral CCTV video

RELATED News

‘Marathi Kyun Nahi Seekha?’: Man Dressed As Shivaji Argues With Hindi-Speaking Security Guards At Vasai Fort For Not Learning Marathi- Watch!

Viral: Woman Divorces Husband After Not Getting A Single Penny From Rs.12 Crore Lottery: ‘He Betrayed Me’

Disturbing Scenes from Delhi to Bihar Train As Men Pull Female Passengers’ Hair Amid Heavy Rush

Why Congress Rushed ‘Jaadugar’ Ashok Gehlot To Troubleshoot Bihar Mahagatbandhan Seat Sharing Pact

Viral Video: Woman Sitting In ‘Padmasana’ Posture In A Fancy Taj Hotel Asked Not To Sit Cross-Legged: ‘Aaj Bhi Iss Desh Mein Zaleel…’

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Mahagathbandhan Fully United Ahead Of Polls; Tejashwi Promises Jobs And Benefits For Jeevika Didis As NDA Strikes Back

BRIEF-Armstrong World Industries Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend

BRIEF-Colony Bankcorp Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Textron taps insider Atherton as CEO, Donnelly to continue as chair

Canada's Carney to make unusual televised address on budget amid deficit scrutiny

Shocking CCTV Footage: Woman Repeatedly Slaps Security Guard In Greater Noida Housing Complex

Fritz survives first round scare from Vacherot in Basel

Bad Bunny remains Super Bowl halftime show choice, NFL Commissioner Goodell insists

PGA axes Sentry over drought on same day Hawaii course vows reopening

BESSENT SAYS SANCTIONS WILL BE SUBSTANTIAL AND POWERFUL

Shocking CCTV Footage: Woman Repeatedly Slaps Security Guard In Greater Noida Housing Complex

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shocking CCTV Footage: Woman Repeatedly Slaps Security Guard In Greater Noida Housing Complex

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shocking CCTV Footage: Woman Repeatedly Slaps Security Guard In Greater Noida Housing Complex
Shocking CCTV Footage: Woman Repeatedly Slaps Security Guard In Greater Noida Housing Complex
Shocking CCTV Footage: Woman Repeatedly Slaps Security Guard In Greater Noida Housing Complex
Shocking CCTV Footage: Woman Repeatedly Slaps Security Guard In Greater Noida Housing Complex
QUICK LINKS