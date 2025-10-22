‘Marathi Kyun Nahi Seekha?’: Man Dressed As Shivaji Argues With Hindi-Speaking Security Guards At Vasai Fort For Not Learning Marathi- Watch!

In Maharashtra, a man in the attire of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj visited Vasai Fort to have a photoshoot. In the process, he got into a brawl with one of the security guards who told him to speak in Hindi and to leave the compound.

The man went to the extent of checking the ID card of the guard and pronouncing his name. Their argument, displayed in a one-and-a-half-minute video, has become viral on the internet.

Such incidences continue to crop up in Maharashtra. The viral video has been gaining a high reaction among the social media users. Some were of the opinion that the guard had to be taught a lesson, whereas others told the man to avoid causing controversies with regard to language.

This person dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is harassing a security guard for not speaking Marathi. regardless of the poor, uneducated guard’s shortcomings, he should have at least upheld the respect of Shivaji Maharaj. pic.twitter.com/sjN1sq8INr — Berlin 🚩 (@Toxicity_______) October 22, 2025

‘Marathi Kyun Nahi Seekha?’

The guy in the video is seen telling the security guard that he had respected him by addressing him using Hindi. And should you not also respect me and speak Marathi in Maharashtra, too? What is your time of working here?

The guard responds, two years. Then the man responds, Yes, then why have you not learnt Marathi? To which the guard replies, that I will learn, sir.

The man then verifies the ID card of the guard and reads his name and proceeds to speak in Marathi. He says he does not do anything wrong when taking the photoshoot and that he is dressed like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and thus, the guard is supposed to respect them. The video lasts approximately a minute and a half.

The reel was posted on Instagram by a user named @rdking500, and he wrote, “On this Diwali day, when we were doing a photoshoot of chhatrapati shivaji maharaj at vasai fort, a man approached us and shouted that we could not take photos in the attire of Shivaji Maharaj. To add to that, he claimed he does not know Marathi.”

The user added, “As soon as I raised my voice and began to record, all became silent. All I need to say is that whoever disrespects the Marathi language or makes any other inappropriate remarks on seeing the clothes of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should be replied the same way.”

How did the Internet react?

In a single day, the video has gotten over 4.7 million views, well over 300,000 likes, and over 8,000 comments on the video.

One user on the video commented, “These Frauds can only act superficially of Shivaji Maharaj and can never imbibe the values our great Chad hindu leaders possess.”

Another person on X stated, “Doing all these cheap stunt insta views, thinking people will cheer him,” as another chimed in, “If he had so much respect to Shivaji Maharaj then he wouldn’t be forcing the guard to speak in Marathi.”

An individual stated, “They’re using language as a tool to divide, but history tells a different story,” and one concluded, “This is not right because this country is based on mutual unity, not on linguistic chauvinism.”

