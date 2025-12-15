LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
GOAT Tour kerala New year Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood 4-Day Work Week Bareilly wedding drama benjamin netanyahu GOAT Tour kerala New year Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood 4-Day Work Week Bareilly wedding drama benjamin netanyahu GOAT Tour kerala New year Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood 4-Day Work Week Bareilly wedding drama benjamin netanyahu GOAT Tour kerala New year Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood 4-Day Work Week Bareilly wedding drama benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
GOAT Tour kerala New year Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood 4-Day Work Week Bareilly wedding drama benjamin netanyahu GOAT Tour kerala New year Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood 4-Day Work Week Bareilly wedding drama benjamin netanyahu GOAT Tour kerala New year Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood 4-Day Work Week Bareilly wedding drama benjamin netanyahu GOAT Tour kerala New year Anuj Sachdeva child aggression hollywood 4-Day Work Week Bareilly wedding drama benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Video: ‘Women Are Only To Sleep With Their Husbands, Not To Be Showcased’: Kerala CPM Leader’s ‘Misogynistic’ Victory Speech Triggers Massive Row

Video: ‘Women Are Only To Sleep With Their Husbands, Not To Be Showcased’: Kerala CPM Leader’s ‘Misogynistic’ Victory Speech Triggers Massive Row

Kerala CPM leader Saed Ali Majeed sparked outrage after his victory speech in Malappuram, saying women are “only to sleep with their husbands” and shouldn’t be showcased for politics. The remarks drew widespread criticism for misogyny and gender bias.

Kerala CPM leader Saed Ali Majeed sparked outrage. (Photo: X,@Derwish27683791)
Kerala CPM leader Saed Ali Majeed sparked outrage. (Photo: X,@Derwish27683791)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 15, 2025 17:04:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Video: ‘Women Are Only To Sleep With Their Husbands, Not To Be Showcased’: Kerala CPM Leader’s ‘Misogynistic’ Victory Speech Triggers Massive Row

A political storm erupted in Kerala’s Malappuram district when CPM leader Saed Ali Majeed delivered a victory speech with some controversial comments soon after winning an election in Thennela Panchayat with a margin of just 47 votes. Majeed drew widespread criticism when he stated that the role of women is limited to household chores and must not be ‘showcased’ in politics.

Majeed in one of his statements during the speech stated, “We also have women married, our children are also married, that is to sleep with their husbands.” Further emphasized during the speech indicated that if they are not cut out for politics, they can just stay at home.

Outrage Among Women’s Rights Organizations

The comments stirred quite a wave on social media, attracting criticism from women’s rights groups, political analysts, and citizens in general. The comments were widely regarded as sexist and disparaging, with gender discrimination in politics being a major point of concern.

Watch here:



Majeed’s comments were equally critical of IUML’s Women’s League, implying that parties include female candidates solely for electoral purposes. Only people with the capacity to withstand criticism, he stated, should contest political office.

CPM Leadership Remains Tight-Lipped on

To date, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has not issued an official statement in response to the backlash. Political analysts have observed that these comments have overshadowed Majeed’s victory in the election, which highlights gender discrimination in politics.

Kerala Local Body Elections: Downfall for LDF

Majeed’s statements have come in the light of a setback faced by the CPI-led LDF in the recently concluded local body elections in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF won a major victory in these elections by winning 505 out of a total of 941 Gram Panchayat memberships, 79 out of a total of 152 Block Panchayat memberships, and 54 out of a total of 87 Municipality memberships.

Congress Party leader Shashi Tharoor hailed the performance of the UDF, saying it is a “massive endorsement” before the state Legislative Assembly elections.

Public Reactions and Political Fallout

The video footage of Majeed’s statement has generated widespread reactions on social media, linked with women rights, political accountability, and misogyny in politics. Reactions have come not only from social media users but from various actors in Kamal’s native state of Kerala.

As political analysts have noted, such comments have the potential to repel female voters and perpetuate patriarchal trends in politics, which remains a sore point in Kerala’s political setting.

ALSO READ: Student Slits Classmate’s Throat In Maharashtra: How Can Children Be Helped To Cope With Anger And Frustration? Why Emotional Regulation Is Urgent

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 5:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3keralaKerala cpm leaderKerala CPM leader misogynyKerala viral videoSaed Ali Majeed

RELATED News

Student Slits Classmate’s Throat In Maharashtra: How Can Children Be Helped To Cope With Anger And Frustration? Why Emotional Regulation Is Urgent

Jaipur Horror: Woman Molested, Husband Attacked After She Refused To Meet Nightclub Owner In Private

Who Is R Sreelekha? From Kerala’s First Woman IPS Officer To BJP’s Mayoral Contender In Thiruvananthapuram

98 Students Fall Ill After Lizard Found In School Meal In Odisha’s Koraput District

‘He Didn’t Stop’: Chandigarh School Girl Molested by Uber Bike Rider, Class 11 Student Records Assault Despite Threats

LATEST NEWS

R Ashwin-Led IPL 2026 Mock Auction: Check Sold and Unsold Players

Jay Shah Presents India’s T20 World Cup Jersey To Lionel Messi In New Delhi, Next Stop Vantara | WATCH

‘I Am Home’: Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Hugging Father, Gets Emotional Grand Welcome At Gwalior Home

Why US Surrogacy Has Become The Go-To Option for Chinese Billionaires Like Xu Bo To Build Large Families? Everything Decoded

Video: ‘Women Are Only To Sleep With Their Husbands, Not To Be Showcased’: Kerala CPM Leader’s ‘Misogynistic’ Victory Speech Triggers Massive Row

IIM Indore, Adam Smith Business School (University of Glasgow), Unveil Inaugural Global Leadership Development Programme for Entrepreneurs

GyanTaal Institute of Advanced Studies: Transforming Education and Empowering Learners for a Brighter Future

‘Why are spectators being arrested?’: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Questions Arrests After Messi Kolkata Event Chaos

Why Is Zelenskyy Ready To Drop Ukraine’s NATO Ambitions? Explained

Why Has Paris Cancelled the New Year’s Eve Celebrations? City Ramps Up Security Amid Terror Threats

Video: ‘Women Are Only To Sleep With Their Husbands, Not To Be Showcased’: Kerala CPM Leader’s ‘Misogynistic’ Victory Speech Triggers Massive Row

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Video: ‘Women Are Only To Sleep With Their Husbands, Not To Be Showcased’: Kerala CPM Leader’s ‘Misogynistic’ Victory Speech Triggers Massive Row

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Video: ‘Women Are Only To Sleep With Their Husbands, Not To Be Showcased’: Kerala CPM Leader’s ‘Misogynistic’ Victory Speech Triggers Massive Row
Video: ‘Women Are Only To Sleep With Their Husbands, Not To Be Showcased’: Kerala CPM Leader’s ‘Misogynistic’ Victory Speech Triggers Massive Row
Video: ‘Women Are Only To Sleep With Their Husbands, Not To Be Showcased’: Kerala CPM Leader’s ‘Misogynistic’ Victory Speech Triggers Massive Row
Video: ‘Women Are Only To Sleep With Their Husbands, Not To Be Showcased’: Kerala CPM Leader’s ‘Misogynistic’ Victory Speech Triggers Massive Row

QUICK LINKS