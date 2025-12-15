Video: ‘Women Are Only To Sleep With Their Husbands, Not To Be Showcased’: Kerala CPM Leader’s ‘Misogynistic’ Victory Speech Triggers Massive Row

A political storm erupted in Kerala’s Malappuram district when CPM leader Saed Ali Majeed delivered a victory speech with some controversial comments soon after winning an election in Thennela Panchayat with a margin of just 47 votes. Majeed drew widespread criticism when he stated that the role of women is limited to household chores and must not be ‘showcased’ in politics.

Majeed in one of his statements during the speech stated, “We also have women married, our children are also married, that is to sleep with their husbands.” Further emphasized during the speech indicated that if they are not cut out for politics, they can just stay at home.

Outrage Among Women’s Rights Organizations

The comments stirred quite a wave on social media, attracting criticism from women’s rights groups, political analysts, and citizens in general. The comments were widely regarded as sexist and disparaging, with gender discrimination in politics being a major point of concern.

'Don't parade women for votes'; CPM leader in Kerala faces backlash over remarks on women after local body poll victory







Majeed’s comments were equally critical of IUML’s Women’s League, implying that parties include female candidates solely for electoral purposes. Only people with the capacity to withstand criticism, he stated, should contest political office.

To date, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has not issued an official statement in response to the backlash. Political analysts have observed that these comments have overshadowed Majeed’s victory in the election, which highlights gender discrimination in politics.

Kerala Local Body Elections: Downfall for LDF

Majeed’s statements have come in the light of a setback faced by the CPI-led LDF in the recently concluded local body elections in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF won a major victory in these elections by winning 505 out of a total of 941 Gram Panchayat memberships, 79 out of a total of 152 Block Panchayat memberships, and 54 out of a total of 87 Municipality memberships.

Congress Party leader Shashi Tharoor hailed the performance of the UDF, saying it is a “massive endorsement” before the state Legislative Assembly elections.

Public Reactions and Political Fallout

The video footage of Majeed’s statement has generated widespread reactions on social media, linked with women rights, political accountability, and misogyny in politics. Reactions have come not only from social media users but from various actors in Kamal’s native state of Kerala.

As political analysts have noted, such comments have the potential to repel female voters and perpetuate patriarchal trends in politics, which remains a sore point in Kerala’s political setting.

