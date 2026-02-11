LIVE TV
Water Cut Alert in Mumbai: BMC Announces Supply to Be Suspended For 30 Hours Due To…: Check Dates, Timings, Full List of Affected Areas

Mumbai residents are set to face a major disruption as authorities have announced a 30-hour water cut across several parts of the city. The temporary suspension has been scheduled to carry out essential maintenance and repair work, officials said.

February 11, 2026 18:04:11 IST

Mumbai residents are set to face a major disruption as authorities have announced a 30-hour water cut across several parts of the city. The temporary suspension has been scheduled to carry out essential maintenance and repair work, officials said. 

The prolonged shutdown is expected to impact multiple residential and commercial areas, prompting residents to store adequate water in advance. Here’s a detailed look at the dates, timings, and the full list of affected areas so you can plan your day accordingly. 

30-Hour Water Supply Cut From February 12 

Water supply in Mumbai will be temporarily halted in the listed areas on Thursday Febaruary 12, 2026, from 2 am to February 13th 8 am, to carry out major repairs to the water supply network. 

According to the BMC, the shutdown is essential to carry out long-term infrastructure improvements and ensure a more stable supply in areas that regularly face disruptions. The work involves the installation of a 1,200 mm diameter sluice valve and the integration of a key pipeline, measures aimed at reinforcing and streamlining the city’s water distribution network. 

Areas Likely to Be Affected By Water Supply 

The temporary suspension of water will impact areas including Govandi, Chembur, Mankhurd, and Shivaji Nagar, which will fall under the M-East and M-West wards. Residents in these localities will experience a complete disruption of supply during the shutdown period. 

Authorities have also cautioned that water pressure may remain low in some pockets just before the cut begins and for a short duration after services resume, as the system stabilises following the maintenance work. 

BMC Advisory: What To Do During Water Supply Cut

The BMC has advised residents in the affected areas to restore adequate water ahead of the suspension and to use it carefully during the disruption. As a precautionary step, officials have recommended boiling and filtering drinking water for at least three days after the supply is restored. 

This planned shutdown comes shortly after a similar water cut in Bandra on February 10. Civic engineers have stated that such scheduled maintenance is part of a larger initiative to upgrade Mumbai’s water infrastructure and minimize unexpected disruptions for households and commercial establishments in the future.

