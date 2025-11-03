LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract
LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Now Visible From Earth – Here’s How to Spot It

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Now Visible From Earth – Here’s How to Spot It

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is now visible from Earth with small telescopes. Astronomers suggest spotting it in dark, clear skies near the Pegasus constellation during early morning hours this week.

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Now Visible From Earth – Here’s How to Spot It

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 3, 2025 09:21:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Now Visible From Earth – Here’s How to Spot It

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS is now visible from Earth with the right equipment. This comet is rare and exciting for sky-watchers and scientists.

What is 3I/ATLAS?

3I/ATLAS is an interstellar comet, which means it came from another star system and is just passing through ours. It was discovered on July 1, 2025, by the ATLAS telescope in Chile. It travels along a hyperbolic path and will never come back on this passage. It moves very fast, at more than 210,000 kilometres per hour, which is too fast to be caught by the Sun’s gravity. 

When to Look for It, Where to Find It

After passing its closest approach to the Sun on October 30, 2025, comet 3I/ATLAS is currently on its way back to the night sky. Look to the low eastern horizon before dawn, starting in early November. It will require a medium telescope as it won’t be visible to the naked eye. It will be visible in the early morning sky in November and December after being too far from Earth’s orbit (1.8 astronomical units or about 270 million kilometers) to observe at 15-17 hours  location at closest proximity to Earth.

Why is 3I/ATLAS Significant?

3I/ATLAS is the third interstellar object discovered in our solar system. Its composition is likely rich in carbon dioxide, similar to the comets from very cold star systems, in other words, very far from Earth. By studying the comet, astronomers hope to understand more about how comets form in other locations in the galaxy. Fortunately, it is not dangerous and is allowing for a unique experience for both professional astronomers and amateurs sky-watchers to get a shot of the same object!

How to Observe 3I/ATLAS

  • Use a telescope that is medium-sized or larger and try and be in a dark location.
  • Look low in the eastern sky just before sunrise.
  • The best observing opportunity will occur in early November through December 2025.
  • Work to find an astronomy club or event to share resources for observing.

3I/ATLAS is a very interesting visitor from another star. One lucky chance to observe a piece of another solar system pass by (and we are all part of it!).

This information is based on current astronomical observations and verified space research reports. Viewing conditions may vary depending on weather, location, and light pollution levels.

Also Read: Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: What We Know So Far About Its Strange Path Through Our Solar System

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 9:21 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: astronomycomet spottinginterstellar cometnasanight skyPegasus constellationSpace Discoverytelescope observationvisible from Earth

RELATED News

Did 3I/ATLAS Behave Oddly Near the Sun? Here Are 3 Shocking Observations

3I/Atlas On Its Way To Sun: Should We Worry? Harvard Astronomer Claims 40% Chance Interstellar Comet Could Be Alien Tech

Did 3I/ATLAS Slow Down on Purpose or Is Something Else Controlling Its Path?

3I/ATLAS: What Did India’s Space Telescope Really See When NASA Went Silent

Ever Wonder Why Cyclones Always Head for Land? Here’s the Real Reason

LATEST NEWS

Is Orkla India IPO All Set For A Flavourful Market Debut? Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Allotment Status

Stocks Market Today: Muted Monday But Bright Hopes; Indian Markets Watch Global Cues As Traders Eye Auto And Energy Buzz

Telangana Bus Accident: 20 Killed, 18 Injured After Truck Collides With TSRTC Bus Near Chevella

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Now Visible From Earth – Here’s How to Spot It

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Beats South Africa, Social Media Erupts as PM Modi Applauds Historic Victory

Stocks To Watch Today: Tata, SBFC, Mahindra, Titagarh Rail, Zen Tech, NCC, Auto stocks, BPCL, Bank of Baroda, JK Cement, RailTel, BPCL And Many More In Focus

‘You Told Them To Be Home By 8’: BJP Mocks Mamata Banerjee As She Hails Women In Blue For World Cup Win

‘God Has Sent Me Here To….’: Shafali Verma Scripts Fairytale Comeback In World Cup Final

Donald Trump Mocks NYC Mayoral Frontrunner Zohran Mamdani Ahead Of Election Day: ‘Think I’m A Much Better…’

Afghanistan: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.3 Jolts Hindu Kush Region, Here’s What We Know

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Now Visible From Earth – Here’s How to Spot It

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Now Visible From Earth – Here’s How to Spot It

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Now Visible From Earth – Here’s How to Spot It
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Now Visible From Earth – Here’s How to Spot It
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Now Visible From Earth – Here’s How to Spot It
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Now Visible From Earth – Here’s How to Spot It

QUICK LINKS