Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS is now visible from Earth with the right equipment. This comet is rare and exciting for sky-watchers and scientists.

What is 3I/ATLAS?

3I/ATLAS is an interstellar comet, which means it came from another star system and is just passing through ours. It was discovered on July 1, 2025, by the ATLAS telescope in Chile. It travels along a hyperbolic path and will never come back on this passage. It moves very fast, at more than 210,000 kilometres per hour, which is too fast to be caught by the Sun’s gravity.

When to Look for It, Where to Find It

After passing its closest approach to the Sun on October 30, 2025, comet 3I/ATLAS is currently on its way back to the night sky. Look to the low eastern horizon before dawn, starting in early November. It will require a medium telescope as it won’t be visible to the naked eye. It will be visible in the early morning sky in November and December after being too far from Earth’s orbit (1.8 astronomical units or about 270 million kilometers) to observe at 15-17 hours location at closest proximity to Earth.

Why is 3I/ATLAS Significant?

3I/ATLAS is the third interstellar object discovered in our solar system. Its composition is likely rich in carbon dioxide, similar to the comets from very cold star systems, in other words, very far from Earth. By studying the comet, astronomers hope to understand more about how comets form in other locations in the galaxy. Fortunately, it is not dangerous and is allowing for a unique experience for both professional astronomers and amateurs sky-watchers to get a shot of the same object!

How to Observe 3I/ATLAS

Use a telescope that is medium-sized or larger and try and be in a dark location.

Look low in the eastern sky just before sunrise.

The best observing opportunity will occur in early November through December 2025.

Work to find an astronomy club or event to share resources for observing.

3I/ATLAS is a very interesting visitor from another star. One lucky chance to observe a piece of another solar system pass by (and we are all part of it!).

This information is based on current astronomical observations and verified space research reports. Viewing conditions may vary depending on weather, location, and light pollution levels.

