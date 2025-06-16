Live Tv
Home > Space and Science > New Study Reveals Moral Values Drive Fake News Sharing On Social Media

New Study Reveals Moral Values Drive Fake News Sharing On Social Media

A new study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General reveals that people are more likely to share fake news on social media when it aligns with their personal moral values. Conducted by researchers at the University of Southern California, the study found that both liberals and conservatives are more inclined to share misinformation framed in ways that reflect their values such as care or patriotism regardless of the content's accuracy.

Published By: Sofia Babu
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 16:44:33 IST

A groundbreaking study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General has revealed that personal moral values significantly influence the spread of fake news on social media. The research highlights a troubling reality: when online content aligns with a person’s deeply held values, they are more likely to share it regardless of whether it’s true or false.

Led by Suhaib Abdurahman of the University of Southern California, the study explored how individualising values (like care and equality, often associated with liberals) and binding values (such as loyalty, patriotism, and authority, commonly found among conservatives) affect user behavior on social platforms.

Results showed a clear pattern

Participants were shown social media posts containing links to various news articles some accurate, others misinformation. The articles were framed using language that reflected either individualising, binding, or neutral values. Results showed a clear pattern: people were more inclined to share content when the moral framing matched their own values. Strikingly, this effect was even stronger when the articles contained misinformation.

Researchers concluded that this value alignment can override analytical thinking, meaning that people don’t necessarily think more critically about content that resonates with them they simply feel more compelled to share it.

“This study shows that value-driven messaging is a powerful psychological mechanism,” said Abdurahman. “It motivates people to share content, even if it’s false, because it aligns with their identity and worldview.”

To validate their findings, the team also analyzed real-world Twitter activity. Using machine learning, they assessed political orientation based on user follows and evaluated how often posts included binding or individualising moral language. The online patterns matched the experimental data, reinforcing the link between personal values and sharing behavior.

Fake news spreads in Online

The study offers critical insight into why fake news spreads so quickly and efficiently online. It suggests that motivational factors, like value alignment, may be more influential than cognitive ones, such as analytical reasoning. This raises concerns about how easily misinformation campaigns can exploit deeply held values to influence public opinion and behavior.

Experts now warn of the urgent need for countermeasures that address the emotional and moral dimensions of misinformation. Strategies could include designing educational tools or content moderation systems that recognize and neutralize the appeal of value-based misinformation.

As the digital landscape grows increasingly polarized, the findings serve as a reminder: what we choose to share online isn’t just about facts it’s about what we believe and value most.

