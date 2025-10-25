LIVE TV
What is a brain aneurysm – as Kim Kardashian opens up about diagnosis

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 14:33:08 IST

Most brain aneurysms are small and do not cause symptoms. London (PA Media/dpa) – In a teaser for the upcoming season of "The Kardashians" on Disney+, Kim Kardashian talks about having a scan that detected an aneurysm in her brain. The clip shows the 45-year-old reality star explaining to the camera that the scan found a “little aneurysm” in her brain, which she suggests might be linked to stress. But what exactly is a brain aneurysm? We spoke to some experts who have outlined the potential risk factors, signs and treatments. What exactly is a brain aneurysm? “A brain aneurysm is a bit like a little balloon on the side of a blood vessel,” explains Mr Ahilan Kailaya-Vasan, consultant neurosurgeon at King’s College Hospital in London, part of HCA Healthcare UK. “It represents a relative weak point in the blood vessel, and the concern, therefore, is around the potential for them to rupture and bleed, causing an event called a subarachnoid haemorrhage.” Are there different types? “Yes, there are different types of brain aneurysm which are classified by shape, location and cause,” says Kailaya-Vasan. “For example, a saccular aneurysm is the most common and is sometimes called berry aneurysm, because it resembles a berry in terms of its shape. “Then there is also a fusiform aneurysm, which is spindle-shaped, involving the whole vessel circumference and is often due to atherosclerosis, dissection or infection. “Furthermore, there is a dissecting aneurysm which caused by a tear in the vessel wall layers, creating a false lumen – which can occur after trauma or spontaneously. This is also a mycotic (infectious) aneurysm is due to bacterial or fungal infection weakening the vessel wall which is prone to rupture.” What symptoms might people experience before and after a ruptured aneurysm? “Most unruptured aneurysms are asymptomatic and are found incidentally on brain imaging,” says Kailaya-Vasan. “However, in some rare cases they may cause a headache or eye pain (from pressure on nearby nerves), visual disturbances (blurring, double vision, or droopy eyelid), facial pain, numbness or seizures.” But a ruptured aneurysm has some very distinctive symptoms, as it causes a subarachnoid haemorrhage which is a life-threatening emergency, highlights Kailaya-Vasan. “At the moment of rupture, patients typically describe the worst headache of their lives,” says Kailaya-Vasan. “It comes on like a flick of a switch, at very high intensity, and will remain at that level for an extended period of time, over several days. “Occasionally, when they rupture, they can cause a significant bleed, which results in an individual having a loss of consciousness or a seizure, for example. Sometimes that’s because it’s been associated with a larger blood clot that’s causing pressure on the surrounding brain. “A third of patients won’t survive that event, a third experience a debilitating stroke and the remaining third return to their normal levels of activity before the bleed.” What are the most common causes or risk factors for a brain aneurysm? “The only known risk factors associated with a ruptured aneurysm are smoking and sustained elevations of high blood pressure, but we think that majority of them occur sporadically,” says Kailaya-Vasan. “There is no data to suggest that they’re necessarily related to stress. “In a small percentage of patients, there may be a genetic association, but we only tend to only screen patients who’ve have two first degree relatives who have had an aneurysm identified and a bleed associated with it.” How is an aneurysm diagnosed? “Diagnosis usually begins with brain imaging, a CT scan can quickly detect bleeding,” says Dr Steven Allder, consultant neurologist at Re:Cognition Health. “For unruptured aneurysms, MRI or CT angiography can visualise blood vessels and identify abnormalities. “In some cases, a cerebral angiogram is performed – this involves threading a thin catheter through the arteries and injecting contrast dye to map blood flow in detail. These tests help doctors determine the size, shape and risk level of the aneurysm to plan treatment appropriately.” What are the treatment options? Treatment depends on the aneurysm’s size, location and whether it has ruptured. “For small, unruptured aneurysms, careful monitoring with regular scans and lifestyle changes may be advised,” says Allder. “Larger or high-risk aneurysms can be treated with endovascular coiling, where tiny platinum coils are inserted to block blood flow into the aneurysm, or surgical clipping, where a small metal clip is placed around its base. “In cases of rupture, emergency surgery, intensive care support and long-term rehabilitation are often required. The goal is to prevent re-bleeding and protect brain function while minimising future risk.” The following information is not intended for publication dpa pa arw

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 2:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

