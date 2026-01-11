LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi prayers breaking-news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya bcci donald trump pakistan PM Modi prayers breaking-news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya bcci donald trump pakistan PM Modi prayers breaking-news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya bcci donald trump pakistan PM Modi prayers breaking-news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya bcci donald trump pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi prayers breaking-news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya bcci donald trump pakistan PM Modi prayers breaking-news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya bcci donald trump pakistan PM Modi prayers breaking-news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya bcci donald trump pakistan PM Modi prayers breaking-news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya bcci donald trump pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > Why Jupiter Is About to Look Bigger and Brighter Than Usual in the Night Sky? Here’s Why

Why Jupiter Is About to Look Bigger and Brighter Than Usual in the Night Sky? Here’s Why

Jupiter is set to appear bigger and brighter than usual as it reaches opposition, when Earth passes between the planet and the Sun. This alignment makes Jupiter easier to spot in the night sky.

Why Jupiter Is About to Look Bigger and Brighter Than Usual in the Night Sky? Here’s Why

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 11, 2026 02:05:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Jupiter Is About to Look Bigger and Brighter Than Usual in the Night Sky? Here’s Why

On January 10th, 2026, the planet Jupiter will be at opposition. Earth will form a line with the sun and with Jupiter. Thus, this will be the photographer’s best time to take Jupiter’s picture, as it will be at its brightest. The heavenly body will be above the twin stars and shining at a magnitude of -2.7, so only Sirius will be brighter than it.  

You Might Be Interested In

 

A star through the eyepiece

Opposition is the term describing the situation when Jupiter is the farthest from the sun on the other side of the Earth, and at that very moment, it rises with the sun, so when the sun sets, Jupiter is already up. On the 10th of January, at 08:34 GMT (1:34 PM IST), Jupiter, which is about 632 million km away, looks biggest at 45.6 arcseconds; actually, it had its closest approach to Earth the day before. This phenomenon occurs every 13 months due to Jupiter’s 12-year orbit.  

You Might Be Interested In

 

Tips for Best Viewing

Look to the east after sunset in a clear and totally dark sky, you can see it with the naked eye, but binoculars will let you see its four Galilean moons (Io, Europa, Ganymede, Callisto). At high power, telescopes will show the Great Red Spot and cloud bands. From Faridabad, point your telescope southeast; avoid city light and moonlight interference during new moon phases.  

 

What to Expect

The planet Jupiter will be the king of the night sky in early 2026; it will lose a little bit of its brilliance post-opposition but still be very noticeable until March. The Sky Tonight app will help you to spot it among Gemini’s stars, Castor and Pollux. Weather allowing, January 10-15 should be the prime time for observation before it moves west.  

 

Skywatching Gear

Stable binoculars (10×50) are enough for the moons, and a small telescope (4-6 inches) can reveal the details of the atmosphere. Watch the shadows of the moons creating dynamic views.

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 2:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: astronomyEarth Sun alignmentJupiter brightestJupiter oppositionnight skyplanet Jupiterskywatchingsolar-systemstargazing

RELATED News

Nuclear-Powered Rockets Moving Closer To Reality? First In-Space Test of Nuclear Thermal Propulsion Engines Planned for Early 2026, All You Need To Know

Russia’s Space Push: Nuclear Power Plant Planned On Moon By 2036 To Support Deep-Space Missions

ISRO Launches ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Rocket Carrying Heaviest Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2 Into Space: Why This Mission Is A Major Milestone

Reusable Rocket Race: China’s Long March 12A Falls Short of SpaceX-Style Landing, Which Elon Musk Mastered Years Ago

3I/ATLAS Update: Parker Solar Probe Spots Interstellar Comet Hidden Behind the Sun

LATEST NEWS

US National Parks Warn Visitors: Altering Trump’s Face with Stickers Could Trigger Fines or Replacement Fees

Zelensky Urges Strong Action Against Russia, Calls for Maximum Retaliation Amid Escalating Conflict

Singapore Warns Trump’s US Action in Venezuela Could Undermine International Law, Threatens Small States

6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Southern Philippines, No Tsunami Alert

Big Challenge For Mamata Banerjee? ED Accuses Bengal Govt Of Blocking I-PAC Probe, Moves Supreme Court

PM Modi Offers Prayers At Somnath Temple, Joins Swabhiman Parv Celebrations; Chants ‘Omkar Mantra’

Hamas-Pakistan Terror Link Poses Indirect Threat To India, Experts Urge Vigilance On Knowledge Sharing

Jemimah Rodrigues Breaks WPL Record To Become Youngest-Ever Captain, Surpasses Smriti Mandhana

Deadly Shooting Hits Mississippi: Six Fatally Shot Across Three Locations In Clay County, Suspect Arrested

Biggest Defence Deal? India Close To Building Six Advanced Submarines With Germany Under $8 Billion Pact

Why Jupiter Is About to Look Bigger and Brighter Than Usual in the Night Sky? Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Jupiter Is About to Look Bigger and Brighter Than Usual in the Night Sky? Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Jupiter Is About to Look Bigger and Brighter Than Usual in the Night Sky? Here’s Why
Why Jupiter Is About to Look Bigger and Brighter Than Usual in the Night Sky? Here’s Why
Why Jupiter Is About to Look Bigger and Brighter Than Usual in the Night Sky? Here’s Why
Why Jupiter Is About to Look Bigger and Brighter Than Usual in the Night Sky? Here’s Why

QUICK LINKS