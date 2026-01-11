Why Jupiter Is About to Look Bigger and Brighter Than Usual in the Night Sky? Here’s Why

On January 10th, 2026, the planet Jupiter will be at opposition. Earth will form a line with the sun and with Jupiter. Thus, this will be the photographer’s best time to take Jupiter’s picture, as it will be at its brightest. The heavenly body will be above the twin stars and shining at a magnitude of -2.7, so only Sirius will be brighter than it.

A star through the eyepiece

Opposition is the term describing the situation when Jupiter is the farthest from the sun on the other side of the Earth, and at that very moment, it rises with the sun, so when the sun sets, Jupiter is already up. On the 10th of January, at 08:34 GMT (1:34 PM IST), Jupiter, which is about 632 million km away, looks biggest at 45.6 arcseconds; actually, it had its closest approach to Earth the day before. This phenomenon occurs every 13 months due to Jupiter’s 12-year orbit.

Tips for Best Viewing

Look to the east after sunset in a clear and totally dark sky, you can see it with the naked eye, but binoculars will let you see its four Galilean moons (Io, Europa, Ganymede, Callisto). At high power, telescopes will show the Great Red Spot and cloud bands. From Faridabad, point your telescope southeast; avoid city light and moonlight interference during new moon phases.

What to Expect

The planet Jupiter will be the king of the night sky in early 2026; it will lose a little bit of its brilliance post-opposition but still be very noticeable until March. The Sky Tonight app will help you to spot it among Gemini’s stars, Castor and Pollux. Weather allowing, January 10-15 should be the prime time for observation before it moves west.

Skywatching Gear

Stable binoculars (10×50) are enough for the moons, and a small telescope (4-6 inches) can reveal the details of the atmosphere. Watch the shadows of the moons creating dynamic views.