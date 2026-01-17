LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History In U19 World Cup, Leaves Virat Kohli's Record Behind

14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History In U19 World Cup, Leaves Virat Kohli’s Record Behind

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history at the U19 World Cup 2026 by surpassing Virat Kohli’s Youth ODI run record, scoring 72 against Bangladesh and joining an elite group of Indian youth cricketers with over 1,000 runs.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi overtakes Virat Kohli in Youth ODI runs (Image: Left, X; Right, ANI)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi overtakes Virat Kohli in Youth ODI runs (Image: Left, X; Right, ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 17, 2026 20:20:47 IST

14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History In U19 World Cup, Leaves Virat Kohli’s Record Behind

India’s teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has made headlines at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 by overtaking India star Virat Kohli on the list of most runs scored for India in Youth One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The 14-year-old achieved this remarkable feat during India’s group match against Bangladesh in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. 

Suryavanshi opened the batting and scored 72 runs in that game which helped India set a competitive total. With that innings of 72 runs, he has officially surpassed Kohli’s youth ODI run tally of 978 runs for India. Kohli had made these runs between 2006 and 2008 in 24 youth ODI innings. Suryavanshi passed Kohli’s figure in just his 20th match, having started the game with 975 runs in 19 innings before the Bangladesh match.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a composed innings

The youngster has now joined an elite group of Indian youth cricketers to have scored over 1,000 runs in Youth ODIs.The list includes former India U-19 stars such as Vijay Zol (1,404 runs), Yashasvi Jaiswal (1,386 runs), Tanmay Srivastava (1,316 runs) and others. Vijay Zol still holds the record for the most runs in Youth ODIs for India.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was dismissed after scoring 72-runs and was caught by Al Fahad off the bowling of Iqbal Hussain. India had scored 119 for 4 in 28 overs at one stage. Ayush Mhatre, Vedant Trivedi and Vihaan Malhotra fell cheaply early in the innings. However, Suryavanshi’s composed innings helped steady the Indian innings and lift the team’s scoring momentum.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi keeps getting better 

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s reputation as one of India’s most exciting young batting talents has been reinforced by this record. Even before this record-setting World Cup innings, he had already made a name for himself in age-group cricket with his powerful hitting and IPL century. 

India’s campaign in the Under-19 World Cup continues, but Suryavanshi’s historic record achieved at an age when most players are just beginning their youth careers will remain a highlight of the tournament and Indian cricket’s rich history of youth talent.

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 8:20 PM IST
14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History In U19 World Cup, Leaves Virat Kohli’s Record Behind

QUICK LINKS