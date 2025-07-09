4-0: PSG Beat Real Madrid In A Thrilling One-Sided Match, Fans Say They Continue To Break Kylian Mbappe’s Heart

Real Madrid appeared strong, and they would undoubtedly be the favorites against Chelsea of the Premier League if they could go to the club World Cup final. But PSG, the greatest team in the world right now, got in their way. Even if Los Blancos had made significant progress, this might be too much at this early point in the Xabi Alonso era.

Fede Valverde was selected as the backup right-sided defender in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s absence, and Kylian Mbappe would be doing everything in his power to defeat his old team. Another significant casualty was Dean Huijsen, who was replaced by the unsteady Raul Asencio.

Here are some of the fan reactions

Wait these guys actually still believe Dembélé needs to do more to win the Ballon d’Or https://t.co/6J0AO5HcSg pic.twitter.com/fYzVVttr7V — John H O N E S T Y (this is my only account) (@JohnHonesty__) July 9, 2025







“Europe is not ready for Xabi’s Real Madrid” pic.twitter.com/KvvvH6elxi — Kalle (@ka10em) July 9, 2025







Real Madrid joins the grouppic.twitter.com/5OjoXblsgj — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 9, 2025







Dembele, Ruiz and Hakimi against Real Madridpic.twitter.com/yA7N8ncirz — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 9, 2025







Erling Haaland joins Man City and wins everything

Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid and loses everything whilst PSG wins it all when he leaves Proper levels pic.twitter.com/FntWmN3XCB — 17 (@DxBruyneSZN) July 9, 2025







Even though PSG had a respectable first few minutes, Thibaut Courtois produced a fantastic save before making one of the greatest saves you will ever witness as they started to get some clean chances. Raul Asencio’s terrible error gave the ball away for Fabian Ruiz to tap in, serving as a warning of what was to come. After eight minutes, Ousmane Dembele scored a second goal thanks to Antonio Rudiger’s efforts. From this point on, it felt like the game was done because PSG dominated every part of it. After Fabian scored a second goal that was at least better executed than the first two, it would be three minutes until twenty-five. The French team would win 3-0 in the first half as Real Madrid would provide little offensively.

Real Madrid advanced to the semifinals despite playing the game without two of its new defenders. Trent Alexander-Arnold (practice injury prior to the PSG match) and Dean Huijsen (red card against Borussia Dortmund in the semifinals) were both absent under new coach Xabi Alonso.

The 2024 UEFA Champions League champions Real Madrid had no answer after they ran into a buzzsaw. Playing in his debut game against his old club around a year after joining the Spanish powerhouses, Kylian Mbappe had a disappointing outcome.

