Home > Sports > 4-0: PSG Beat Real Madrid In A Thrilling One-Sided Match, Fans Say They Continue To Break Kylian Mbappe’s Heart

4-0: PSG Beat Real Madrid In A Thrilling One-Sided Match, Fans Say They Continue To Break Kylian Mbappe’s Heart

The club that traveled to Munich and defeated Inter Milan by five goals—the largest margin of victory in a European Cup final—came to New York and defeated Madrid by four goals to get to the Club World Cup final. Not only did Madrid lose at the MetLife, but they were also dismantled and dismantled before they could ever play again.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 03:35:31 IST

Real Madrid appeared strong, and they would undoubtedly be the favorites against Chelsea of the Premier League if they could go to the club World Cup final. But PSG, the greatest team in the world right now, got in their way. Even if Los Blancos had made significant progress, this might be too much at this early point in the Xabi Alonso era. 

Fede Valverde was selected as the backup right-sided defender in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s absence, and Kylian Mbappe would be doing everything in his power to defeat his old team. Another significant casualty was Dean Huijsen, who was replaced by the unsteady Raul Asencio.

Here are some of the fan reactions 











Even though PSG had a respectable first few minutes, Thibaut Courtois produced a fantastic save before making one of the greatest saves you will ever witness as they started to get some clean chances. Raul Asencio’s terrible error gave the ball away for Fabian Ruiz to tap in, serving as a warning of what was to come. After eight minutes, Ousmane Dembele scored a second goal thanks to Antonio Rudiger’s efforts. From this point on, it felt like the game was done because PSG dominated every part of it. After Fabian scored a second goal that was at least better executed than the first two, it would be three minutes until twenty-five. The French team would win 3-0 in the first half as Real Madrid would provide little offensively.

Real Madrid advanced to the semifinals despite playing the game without two of its new defenders. Trent Alexander-Arnold (practice injury prior to the PSG match) and Dean Huijsen (red card against Borussia Dortmund in the semifinals) were both absent under new coach Xabi Alonso.

The 2024 UEFA Champions League champions Real Madrid had no answer after they ran into a buzzsaw. Playing in his debut game against his old club around a year after joining the Spanish powerhouses, Kylian Mbappe had a disappointing outcome.

Also Read: PSG vs Real Madrid: Fabian Ruiz Makes It 3-0…..Here’s How To Catch All The Action On DAZN

Tags: Fan reactionsfifa club world cupmbappePSGreal madrid

