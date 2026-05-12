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Home > Sports News > Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr face Karim Benzema-led Al Hilal in a crucial Saudi Pro League 2026 title clash at Al-Awwal Park. The derby features live streaming details, predicted lineups, injury updates and key players as both Riyadh giants battle for supremacy.

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Match Prediction
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Match Prediction

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 17:28 IST

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Match Prediction: All eyes will be on the Saudi Pro League title race when Al Nassr welcome arch rivals Al Hilal to Al-Awwal Park, in what could be the climax of the contest, on Tuesday. Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr currently sit top of the table and with a win can put themselves just a point away from the league title. But, Simone Inzaghi’s Al Hilal are currently unbeaten in the league and with one game in hand, this could prove to be a crucial game in the title race.

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal, Saudi Pro League: Match Details

Feature

Details

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Match

Al Nassr vs. Al Hilal

Competition

Saudi Pro League 2025–26 (Matchday 33)

Date

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Venue

Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh

Kick-off Time

11:30 PM IST (09:00 PM Local Time)

Live Streaming

Sony Sports (TV) and FanCode (Digital OTT)

Players to Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) vs. Karim Benzema (Al Hilal)

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Streaming Details

Supporters in India will be able to follow the Saudi Pro League match live on chosen digital streaming channels carrying the league’s feed around the world. The game is further likely to be accessible via official streaming channels of the Saudi Pro League in certain regions. Team News And Injury Updates

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Team News

Al Nassr Team News

Al Nassr have a few injury issues to contend with before the derby. Kingsley Coman and Angelo are both doubts while Mubarak Al Buainain, Raghed Najjar and Sami Al Najei are all ruled out. Abdullah Al-Khaibari meanwhile is also said to be unavailable. Yet, Ronaldo should start with Joao Felix in attack after both featured in the latest victory against Al Shabab.

Al Hilal Team News

Al Hilal will be without experienced defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Hamad Al Yami through injury. There was some concern over the health of Theo Hernandez following the King’s Cup final but recent reports indicate that the French full-back has regained fitness before the game. Karim Benzema will lead the away line with the support of both Malcom and Salem Al-Dawsari.

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Predicted Lineups

Al Nassr Predicted XI: Bento; Sultan Al-Ghanam, Inigo Martinez, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ayman Yahya; Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Kingsley Coman; Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix

Al Hilal Predicted XI: Bono; Moteb Al-Harbi, Akcicek, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Theo Hernandez; Ruben Neves, Mohamed Kanno, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic; Salem Al-Dawsari, Malcom, Karim Benzema.

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Head-to-Head Record

Al-Hilal has dominated the head-to-head rivalry against Al Nassr, and Al-Hilal has just over double the amount of wins (49 to 25) from a hundred games. The Saudi giants have also won the reverse game earlier in the season and will be hoping for more good form from away form and confidence from the previous game.

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Match Prediction

This might be a fiercely battled and very high-caliber Al Dubai derby between what are doubtless the two strongest teams in Saudi Arabian football currently. While Al Hilal has had an unbeaten league run under Inzaghi have made them reach dangerous opponents for any team, Al Nassr seems to be active for his end due to their scoring punch, including the likes of Ronaldo, Joao Felix, and Mane being in one of their best forms. So Al Nassr could just get the better of a very competitive derby.

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Match Prediction: Al Nassr 2-1 Al Hilal

Also Read: Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

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