Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Mohun Bagan will try to get back to winning ways in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 when they take on Inter Kashi at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday, May 12. As the title race moves into its final stages, the Mariners cannot afford to slip up as they continue their chase of the league leaders East Bengal.

After a frustrating 1-1 draw against FC Goa in their last outing, Mohun Bagan are trailing in the standings and Sergio Lobera’s men will need wins in all their remaining matches to stay firmly in the hunt for the ISL crown. Playing at home should give them extra motivation but the pressure will be immense given the importance of goal difference in such a closely contested title race.

Lobera will be expecting a commanding performance from his team, both in possession and attack. Mohun Bagan have been creating chances regularly this season but being clinical in front of goal would be the key against a confidence-stricken Inter Kashi. A convincing win would boost their title ambitions and give them momentum going into the much-awaited Kolkata derby.

Inter Kashi on the other hand are going through a rough patch after a bright start to their ISL journey. A spell of bad form has taken them away from the playoff spots and the squad are desperate to get a positive result and lift spirits. The visitors are aware that a point against Mohun Bagan will be a massive achievement. But another heavy loss could further dent their confidence as the season draws to a close.

Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The match between Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi in ISL 2025-26 is scheduled for Tuesday 12 May 2026.

When will the Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi ISL 2025-26 match start?

The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST in India on Tuesday, 12 May 2026.

Where will the Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The game will be held at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, 12 May 2026.

Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi Predicted XI

Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith, Abhishek Singh, Mehtab Singh, Tom Aldred, Subhasish Bose, Lalengmawia Ralte, Deepak Tangri, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, Robson Robinho, Jamie Maclaren

Inter Kashi: Shubham Dhas, Aritra Das, Narendra Gahlot, Sandip Mandi, Nishu Kumar, Sergio Llamas, Jayesh Rane, Sumeet Passi, Mohammed Khan, Rohit Danu, Alfred Planas

Mohun Bagan Last 5 Matches

Date Opponent Result Score May 8, 2026 FC Goa Draw 0–0 May 3, 2026 Mumbai City Win 5–1 April 28, 2026 Bengaluru FC Win 5–1 April 22, 2026 East Bengal Win 2–0 April 17, 2026 Jamshedpur FC Win 2–0

Inter Kashi Last 5 Matches

Date Opponent Result Score May 2, 2026 NorthEast United Loss 2–3 April 20, 2026 Punjab FC Loss 0–3 April 12, 2026 Mohammedan SC Win 1–0 April 7, 2026 Chennaiyin FC Win 2–1 March 22, 2026 Bengaluru FC Loss 1–3

Mohun Bagan Key Players

Jamie Maclaren: Jamie Maclaren is still the spearhead in Mohun Bagan’s attack as his sharp finishing is the immediate solution to the team’s recent issue of converting dominant possession into goals. Individually, his motivation to score is at an all-time high as he sits just one goal behind league leader Youssef Ezzejjari in the race for the Golden Boot and against an Inter Kashi defence that has looked vulnerable in recent losses. His ability to find space in pockets of the box will be vital in breaking down a deep defensive block, and ensuring the Mariners grab the three points they need to keep their title hopes alive.

Liston Colaco: Liston Colaco has had flashes of brilliance for Mohun Bagan this season but consistency has been an issue. The winger has scored once and assisted twice in 10 ISL outings and has not contributed in his last three games. The Mariners need more attacking firepower and Colaco will have to improve his final-third decision-making, crossing and finishing against Inter Kashi to help his side secure an important win.

Inter Kashi Key Players

Alfred Planas: Alfred Planas has been one of the best performers for Inter Kashi in the 2025-26 ISL season. The Spanish forward has scored four goals and provided one assist so far including important goals against Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC. Inter Kashi will be hoping for a surprise result away from home and Planas will look to trouble Mohun Bagan with his intelligent movement and clinical finishing.

Mohammed Khan: Mohammed Asif Khan is a vital creative spark for Inter Kashi in tonight’s clash against Mohun Bagan, more so with his recent upsurge in form. The 25-year-old right winger has been one of the club’s most productive goal threats in the second half of the season, scoring regularly at key moments.

Also Read: Can East Bengal Win ISL Title After 0-0 Draw Against Punjab FC? Scenarios Explained