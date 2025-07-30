Home > Sports > Alexander Zverev Marks Toronto Comeback with Gritty Win and Milestone in Sight

Alexander Zverev Marks Toronto Comeback with Gritty Win and Milestone in Sight

Alexander Zverev made a winning return in Toronto, defeating Adam Walton to reach the third round and earning his 499th career win. After a month-long break for mental recovery, Zverev overcame early rust. With top seeds Sinner and Alcaraz absent, the field is open for a deep run.

Alexander Zverev (Image Credit - X)
Alexander Zverev (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 30, 2025 16:04:45 IST

Alexander Zverev returned to the court after a month-long break with a hard-fought 7-6(5), 6-3 win over Australia’s Adam Walton to advance to the third round of the ATP Toronto Masters. The top-seeded German, currently ranked No. 3 in the world, had been sidelined following a disappointing first-round exit at Wimbledon and took time off to deal with mental burnout. During his break, Zverev sought guidance at Rafael Nadal’s academy in Mallorca, aiming to reset both mentally and physically.

Close Calls and Long Rallies Mark Return

In his Toronto opener, Zverev looked rusty early on, falling behind 4-1 in the first-set tiebreak before storming back to claim it. He didn’t face a break point until serving for the match at 5-3 in the second set, where he fell behind 0-40 and was broken. However, he responded immediately, breaking Walton to seal the victory—helped by a timely double fault from the Aussie on match point. The match featured a grueling 52-shot rally, and the win moved Zverev to 499 career victories. “Sometimes it’s just about winning,” he said afterward. “It was not the prettiest match, though.”

Seeds Roll On in Zverev’s Half of Draw

Zverev will now face Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi, who overcame qualifier Tristan Schoolkate in three sets. Elsewhere in the draw, third seed Lorenzo Musetti cruised past James Duckworth 7-5, 6-1, and fifth seed Holger Rune dispatched French power-hitter Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 7-6(4), 6-3. Eighth-seeded Casper Ruud also advanced comfortably with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Roman Safiullin.

Top Contenders Missing, Opportunity Beckons

This year’s Toronto Masters is notably without world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, both sidelined by injury and fatigue. Their absence leaves the draw wide open for Zverev and other top seeds to capitalize and make a deep run in the tournament.

