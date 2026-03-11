Anand Mahindra Stunned by Manisha Kalyan’s Cristiano Ronaldo-Like Free-Kick, Joins Gurpreet Sandhu in Calling For Mahindra United FC’s ISL Revival

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has been an avid supporter of Indian sporting culture. Be it cricket, football, or other sports, the Indian businessman makes a constant effort to show his fandom. Recently, while praising Indian footballer Manisha Kalyan for her incredible goal in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, Mahindra received a request from a fan to bring back Mahindra United FC (MUFC). The goal from Kalyan went viral, with fans comparing it to Cristiano Ronaldo’s thunderous goals over the years.

The 70-year-old billionaire shared an update on how even his grandson keeps requesting the same. The tweet was quoted by Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu as well. The MUFC was an Indian football club that competed in the I-League. The football club was founded in 1962 and was dissolved in 2010. However, with the sport of football on the rise in the Indian culture, calls and requests are being made to revive the club once again.

Watch: Manisha Kalyan scores an incredible goal









Manisha Kalyan scored an incredible goal from a free-kick during India’s loss against Chinese Taipei in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup. Originally disallowed, the goal was awarded to the Indian team following a VAR check. The loss against Chinese Taipei meant that the Indian team was knocked out of the tournament after losing all three of their games in the group stage.

Anand Mahindra to bring back MUFC

My grandson keeps saying the same thing…🙂 https://t.co/NpXQ9EAwIz — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 11, 2026









While responding to the request made on X (formerly Twitter), Anand Mahindra talked about how his grandson is requesting the same. With the rise in Indian football following the upward trend, bringing back MUFC might not be a bad idea for the Mahindra Group.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Indian Football fans call for MUFC revival

He could have asked for a car – toy or otherwise, but he’s asked wisely. Over to you, sir. @anandmahindra #IndianFootball https://t.co/O2De6hILVe — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) March 11, 2026









Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu also reacted to the now viral tweet from Anand Mahindra. Praising the choice made by Anand Mahindra, Sandhu asked for the revival of the dissolved club.

Not Anand Mahindra himself hinting at a comeback of Mahindra United! 🤯 https://t.co/GOfiMIO6gT pic.twitter.com/Lgz3wAna11 — IFTWC – Indian Football (@IFTWC) March 11, 2026









Fans were blown away by the Indian billionaire hinting at a possible comeback of MUFC.

Listen to the grandkid, Anand Sir. He has got the vision for the next big comeback story in Indian football.✌️ — Ayushi (@CleverlyChic) March 11, 2026









Fans asked Anand Mahindra to listen to his grandkid and revive the club.

Run it Back! Can’t wait to have MUFC back. ❤️ — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) March 11, 2026









Social media is flooded with tweets about how they can not wait to have the former club back competing again.

Mahindra United FC , those red-and-white kits, the I-League glory days, the passion in Mumbai. Indian football needs that legacy club spirit again. — Chhinderpal Singh Gill (@WitWicket) March 11, 2026









MUFC fans who saw the club and its players compete recalled the glory days of the team. Reminiscing about the red-and-white kits along with their success in the I-League.

Sir Please Bring Back Mahindra United FC based in Kholapur, Maharashtra. Then MUFC will get good support and a group like mahindra involving will boost indian football ecosystem. Right place and Right people can do magic’s here.#BringBackMahindraUnitedFC 🔴⚪⚫ pic.twitter.com/hJLEK2oDz0 — Kiran (@Kiran___K_) March 11, 2026









Fans responded to the tweet made by Anand Mahindra with the hashtag #BringBackMahindraUnitedFC. They also suggested that the club come back while being based in Kolhapur due to the passion of fans in the city.

You can take over @KeralaBlasters and name it as Mahindra KBFC . Fed up with Current owners . #kbfc #keralablasters #mahindra https://t.co/HWA7ZNQWog — Kiran Mohandas (@Reachkiran_) March 11, 2026









While other fans suggested that Anand Mahindra, along with the Mahindra Group, could enter the world of Indian football by buying the Kerala Blasters.

If you are planning to enter Indian football again, please consider buying Kerala Blasters FC. We are waiting for management that truly wants to win tournaments and give fans better football.#Manjappada #KBFC https://t.co/VZURSrpqHj — SYAM (@Syamkdlr) March 11, 2026









Many fans agreed about buying Kerala Blasters while criticizing the current management.

