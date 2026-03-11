LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Anand Mahindra Stunned by Manisha Kalyan’s Cristiano Ronaldo-Like Free-Kick, Joins Gurpreet Sandhu in Calling For Mahindra United FC’s ISL Revival

Anand Mahindra, while praising an incredible goal from Manisha Kalyan at the AFC Asian Women’s Cup, received a request to bring back Mahindra United FC. The Indian billionaire dropped a hint on the possible comeback of MUFC.

Anand Mahindra was all praise for Manisha Kalyan's incredible goal in the AFC Women's Asian Cup. Image Credit X/@anandmahindra

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 11, 2026 14:17:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has been an avid supporter of Indian sporting culture. Be it cricket, football, or other sports, the Indian businessman makes a constant effort to show his fandom. Recently, while praising Indian footballer Manisha Kalyan for her incredible goal in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, Mahindra received a request from a fan to bring back Mahindra United FC (MUFC). The goal from Kalyan went viral, with fans comparing it to Cristiano Ronaldo’s thunderous goals over the years.

The 70-year-old billionaire shared an update on how even his grandson keeps requesting the same. The tweet was quoted by Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu as well. The MUFC was an Indian football club that competed in the I-League. The football club was founded in 1962 and was dissolved in 2010. However, with the sport of football on the rise in the Indian culture, calls and requests are being made to revive the club once again. 

Watch: Manisha Kalyan scores an incredible goal




Manisha Kalyan scored an incredible goal from a free-kick during India’s loss against Chinese Taipei in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup. Originally disallowed, the goal was awarded to the Indian team following a VAR check. The loss against Chinese Taipei meant that the Indian team was knocked out of the tournament after losing all three of their games in the group stage.

Anand Mahindra to bring back MUFC




While responding to the request made on X (formerly Twitter), Anand Mahindra talked about how his grandson is requesting the same. With the rise in Indian football following the upward trend, bringing back MUFC might not be a bad idea for the Mahindra Group.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Indian Football fans call for MUFC revival




Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu also reacted to the now viral tweet from Anand Mahindra. Praising the choice made by Anand Mahindra, Sandhu asked for the revival of the dissolved club.




Fans were blown away by the Indian billionaire hinting at a possible comeback of MUFC. 




Fans asked Anand Mahindra to listen to his grandkid and revive the club. 




Social media is flooded with tweets about how they can not wait to have the former club back competing again.




MUFC fans who saw the club and its players compete recalled the glory days of the team. Reminiscing about the red-and-white kits along with their success in the I-League.




Fans responded to the tweet made by Anand Mahindra with the hashtag #BringBackMahindraUnitedFC. They also suggested that the club come back while being based in Kolhapur due to the passion of fans in the city. 




While other fans suggested that Anand Mahindra, along with the Mahindra Group, could enter the world of Indian football by buying the Kerala Blasters. 




Many fans agreed about buying Kerala Blasters while criticizing the current management. 

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 2:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AFC Women Asian Cupanand-mahindraIndian FootballMahindra United FCMahindra United FC ComebackManisha KalyanMUFC

