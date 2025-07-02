Asia Cup 2025: ACC Urges BCCI To Confirm Venue Amid Sponsor Pressure

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to meet soon. This is because BCCI hasn’t told anyone where the Asia Cup 2025 will be held yet. India is supposed to host the tournament, but because of the problems between India and Pakistan, there is a chance the tournament might be held in some other country.

Sponsors Worried About Asia Cup Delay

According to a report, the ACC is under pressure from sponsors and TV companies. They are worried that if the venue isn’t decided soon, they will lose money. That’s why ACC wants to meet BCCI and fix the problem quickly.

India recently carried out Operation Sindoor after a terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people. This made the tension between India and Pakistan worse. Because of this, people are not sure if India can host the Asia Cup safely.

Asia Cup Might Be Held in UAE

There are talks that the Asia Cup might be moved to the UAE, but nothing is confirmed yet. Some people have also said India should not play against Pakistan in international cricket because of the tension.

Usually, India and Pakistan play against each other only in big tournaments like the Asia Cup or Champions Trophy. Their last match was in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2025 Likely to Start on September 5

The Asia Cup will probably start on September 5. India and Pakistan are expected to play each other on September 7. The tournament will last about 17 days and will have six teams – India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the UAE.

This year’s tournament will be played in the T20 format. The final will be on September 21. India won the last Asia Cup in 2023 and will try to win again.

The BCCI said it is not thinking of quitting the tournament. “The Asia Cup matter or any other ACC event issue has not come up for discussion at any level,” said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. “… till now, BCCI has not even discussed or taken any such steps regarding ensuing ACC events, leave alone writing anything to the ACC.”

