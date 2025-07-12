Asia Cup 2025 on the Brink: Is the Continental Tournament About to Collapse?

The 17th edition of Asia Cup now faces its most serious crisis to date, with increasing fears that the tournament might be cancelled. Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated sharply following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of several pilgrims and security personnel. The attack was strongly condemned by the Indian government and has deepened political ties. It has cast a shadow over sporting ties between the two cricket-loving nations.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might consider the possibility of pulling out of the Asia Cup 202 edition. Instead, it is exploring a tri-nation series as a backup plan. This development has raised significant doubts over India’s participation in the tournament, especially with no official clearance yet from the Indian government’s side for the cricket matches involving Pakistan.

India and Sri Lanka have both decided to skip the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting scheduled for July 24 in Dhaka, citing political instability in Bangladesh. Their absence has left the ACC in a state of disarray, even as Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to attend in person. The future of the tournament is now in limbo due to diplomatic tensions and security concerns taking center stage.

BCCI Mulls Backup Tri-Series Amid Rising Political Tensions

Despite India’s absence from the upcoming meeting, the ACC is determined to proceed with its plans. According to reports, BCCI is already drafting an alternative schedule, including a potential tri-nation series in September 2025 to ensure that the Indian Cricket Team remains competitive ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Additionally, Sri Lanka Cricket has proposed a bilateral white-ball series to fill the void by India’s postponed tour of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the UAE has re-emerged as a potential host for the entire Asia Cup if the hybrid model is revived. Monsoon concerns in Sri Lanka and logistical hurdles in Bangladesh make the Emirates an attractive fallback.

Asia Cup is all set to start on September 5, and the important clash between India and Pakistan was slated for September 07. Yet, the tournament’s fate now hinges on a response from the Indian government.

ACC Presses Ahead Without India and Sri Lanka as Uncertainty Peaks

With commercial deals and broadcasters on edge, the next few weeks may decide whether Asia’s premier cricket event goes ahead or is sidelined by geopolitics. While the BCCI denies any formal withdrawal, officials admit all options remain open.

The last edition of Asia Cup was held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka and was won by India.

