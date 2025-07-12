LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025 on the Brink: Is the Continental Tournament About to Collapse?

Asia Cup 2025 on the Brink: Is the Continental Tournament About to Collapse?

The 2025 Asia Cup faces potential cancellation amid rising India-Pakistan tensions after a terror attack in Pahalgam. India may withdraw, eyeing a tri-series instead. With India and Sri Lanka skipping an ACC meeting, and no government clearance yet, the tournament’s future remains uncertain.

Asia Cup
Asia Cup was won by India in 2023 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 20:43:08 IST

The 17th edition of Asia Cup now faces its most serious crisis to date, with increasing fears that the tournament might be cancelled. Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated sharply following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of several pilgrims and security personnel. The attack was strongly condemned by the Indian government and has deepened political ties. It has cast a shadow over sporting ties between the two cricket-loving nations.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might consider the possibility of pulling out of the Asia Cup 202 edition. Instead, it is exploring a tri-nation series as a backup plan. This development has raised significant doubts over India’s participation in the tournament, especially with no official clearance yet from the Indian government’s side for the cricket matches involving Pakistan.

India and Sri Lanka have both decided to skip the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting scheduled for July 24 in Dhaka, citing political instability in Bangladesh. Their absence has left the ACC in a state of disarray, even as Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to attend in person. The future of the tournament is now in limbo due to diplomatic tensions and security concerns taking center stage.

BCCI Mulls Backup Tri-Series Amid Rising Political Tensions

Despite India’s absence from the upcoming meeting, the ACC is determined to proceed with its plans. According to reports, BCCI is already drafting an alternative schedule, including a potential tri-nation series in September 2025 to ensure that the Indian Cricket Team remains competitive ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Additionally, Sri Lanka Cricket has proposed a bilateral white-ball series to fill the void by India’s postponed tour of Bangladesh. 

Meanwhile, the UAE has re-emerged as a potential host for the entire Asia Cup if the hybrid model is revived. Monsoon concerns in Sri Lanka and logistical hurdles in Bangladesh make the Emirates an attractive fallback.

Asia Cup is all set to start on September 5, and the important clash between India and Pakistan was slated for September 07. Yet, the tournament’s fate now hinges on a response from the Indian government.

ACC Presses Ahead Without India and Sri Lanka as Uncertainty Peaks

With commercial deals and broadcasters on edge, the next few weeks may decide whether Asia’s premier cricket event goes ahead or is sidelined by geopolitics. While the BCCI denies any formal withdrawal, officials admit all options remain open.

The last edition of Asia Cup was held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka and was won by India. 

Also Read: KL Rahul Scores Historic Ton at Lord’s Again: Century No. 10 in Style!

Tags: ACCasia cup 2025bcciindia vs pakistan

More News

‘What Is Defamation?’: IAS Coach Vikas Divyakirti Summoned For Derogatory Remarks Against Judiciary
Has David Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Unfollowed His Family On Instagram Amid Family Tensions? Here’s The Truth
Kate Rejoins Wimbledon With Heartfelt Welcome as She Returns to Present Women’s Trophy | Watch
Ruthless Iga Świątek Destroys Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 To Seal Maiden Wimbledon Crown
Radhika Yadav Murder Case: Father Deepak Yadav Wants Himself To Be Hanged
Bigg Boss 16 Fame Abdu Rozik Arrested On Alleged Theft Charges At Dubai Airport
Why Trump Is Targeting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Now More Than Ever
Wimbledon’s Star-Studded Centre Court: Who’s Watching from the Royal Box?
Trump Organisation to Develop Luxury Tower in Romanian Capital City of Bucharest
How SDRF Became Lifeline For Flood-Hit Himachal Pradesh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?