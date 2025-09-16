Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka Raises The Bar With Most Fifties In T20Is
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka Raises The Bar With Most Fifties In T20Is

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka Raises The Bar With Most Fifties In T20Is

Pathum Nissanka, the Sri Lankan opener, has made history by becoming the most scoring player in T20Is with 50 plus scores in his country, having scored 17 after fluent 68 against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2025.

(Image Credit: Sri Lanka Cricket via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Sri Lanka Cricket via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 16, 2025 09:40:19 IST

Pathum Nissanka, the Sri Lankan opener has rewritten the record books in the T20Is, and this time around, he has set a new record of scoring the most fifty plus scores in this kind of game, on behalf of his country. Nissanka continued with his good performances as he hit 68 out of 44 balls in an Asia Cup 2025 Group B match with Hong Kong in Dubai, which included six fours and two sixes.

Pathum Nissanka And His Fifties

It is through this knock that Nissanka has 17 fifties plus in T20 International games, outdoing both Kusal Mendis with 16 half centuries and Kusal Perera, who had a century plus 15 fifties. This is an indication of his rising value in the T20 set up in Sri Lanka. Nissanka is statutorily the third highest run scorer in T20Is in Sri Lanka with 2,068 runs in 70 matches and 69 innings average 31.33 strike rate of 124.22. Contextually, the two leaders in the list Perera and Mendis are just marginally ahead in the number of runs and therefore with his current performance, the top position might just be within reach of Nissanka.



Pathum Nissanka in Asia Cup 2025

To date, Nissanka tops the run chart of Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025 with 118 runs in two games with an average of 59.00 and a strike rate of more than 151 at the same time having two fifties. His 68 off Hong Kong contributed to steer Sri Lanka to a four wicket victory which gave them a spot in the Super Fours with seven balls to spare. It is not just the figures that are significant in those fifties, but the context of the match, to stabilize the innings, to form partnerships and to charge forward, when necessary. Sri Lanka almost lost their footing after good initial performances in the Hong Kong game, but half century composure, with heroics of the lower order at the end, got them home. As Nissanka milestones come at a very rapid rate, Sri Lanka will be looking forward to him to play on during the Super Four. 

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Team India Books Its Spot With Dominance

Tags: asia cup 2025Most Fifties In T20Ispathum-nissankaSri Lanka Team

