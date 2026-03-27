J&K Pacer Auqib Nabi Sets IPL 2026 Target For Delhi Capitals — ‘Only Focus is Winning The Trophy’

Delhi Capitals’ new recruit Auqib Nabi is gearing up for his first IPL stint after he was bought by the franchise for INR 8.4 Cr in the auction in December last year. The right-arm pacer who had a brilliant run in the Ranji Trophy that Jammu and Kashmir won has now shifted his focus to play for the Capitals in the cash-rich league.

The right-arm pacer is aiming at unleashing good performances for his franchise and insisted that the team management also sees him as the wicket-taking bowler.

“Management always talks positively that you are our wicket-taker and we are backing you in any situation. We will back you and at the same time, it will be a good opportunity for me to do well,” he said during the media interaction ahead of the start of the IPL 2026.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly had earlier put his weight behind the J&K pacer and said that the England tour will be an ideal place to introduce him in the white-ball setup. Asked about the same, Nabi said that he is not really focused on the future and wants to stay in the present and perform for DC.

Auqib Nabi Dar in express mode 🚅😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/XEQkAW8qxv — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 26, 2026

“I am not thinking about the England tour or other opportunities. My focus is to do well in the IPL. I am not thinking about the future. If I do well, I will go there. It’s the IPL that is in front of me and I want to perform for the Capitals in the present scenario and make them win the trophy,” Nabi who bagged 60 wickets in the Ranji Trophy added.

‘Back my Strengths’

The J&K pacer mentioned about his strengths and how his focus is always on picking wickets consistently for the side he plays.

“Whatever tournament I play, be it domestic or local tournaments, my aim is to pick wickets consistently for my team. So, my goal is simple and that is to win the trophy for Delhi Capitals.”

“I will back my strengths and I won’t try to go out of the box. I will try to stick to my strengths and basics,” he added.

Nabi further said that he has been focusing on his process and been working with the coaches in the domestic circuit. “The coaches pick small things and make subtle changes. I have just been implementing that. I have been following my process. So, I think my success has been because I have been positive. And I didn’t think much about the results,” he explained.

Feels like a 💙♥️ moment waiting to happen. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/fK89FVgstK — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 28, 2026

Focus on Death Bowling

The Jammu and Kashmir bowler is aiming at improving death bowling. “I have been playing red-ball only for quite some time. Not challenging but I feel I would focus on improving my death bowling. I haven’t bowled with white-ball much in the recent time, so, my aim is to do well in death overs.”

Helped carry J&K to their first Ranji Final in 66 years! 🫡 Auqib Nabi is just getting started 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mTxtjoV882 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 20, 2026

Message to Fans

Auqib has urged the fans to support Delhi Capitals and him just like they have been doing in the past. “My message is, support our team. And personally, support me as you have been doing. We need your support and prayers. Just like you have been doing from the beginning, Keep supporting us. That’s my message to the fans,” Nabi said.

DC will begin the campaign against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 1.

Also Read: RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener Hit by VIP Ticket Row: BJP-Congress Clash Erupts Over Passes at Chinnaswamy

